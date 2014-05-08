Roundup: Meeting on Sandy rebuilding plans tonight in Valley Stream

The South Valley Stream committee for the New York Rising Community Reconstruction Program plans to host a public meeting tonight to present its final plan for rebuilding in the community after superstorm Sandy.

Residents from South Valley Stream are encouraged to attend the meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Forest Road School, 16 Forest Rd. in Valley Stream.

On Long Island, 21 groups of committee members have been meeting for months — with state guidance — to develop ways to improve their communities’ infrastructure. All of the New York Rising groups’ final plans were due to the state on March 31.

The South Valley Stream committee was among eight groups from across the state that won an additional $3 million in superstorm Sandy resiliency aid, doubling their initial funding. The committee was recognized for its planned use of green infrastructure and aims to restore and improve a shoreline pathway by planting trees and other vegetation and repairing outfalls.

For more information, visit stormrecovery.ny.gov or email info@stormrecovery.ny.gov.

— AISHA AL-MUSLIM

PORT WASHINGTON

KidPix prof offers free photo IDs for children

Parents can receive wallet-sized photo IDs of their children at an event sponsored by local lawmakers today in Port Washington.

Children can receive the free photo IDs through the KidPix program, scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr.

The event is sponsored by state Sen. Jack Martins (R-Mineola) and Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano.

The card lists the child’s name, contact information and a physical description. Also included are the photograph and a fingerprint, which can be secured at the event.

— SCOTT EIDLER



HEMPSTEAD VILLAGE

Community forum tonight on sewer upgrades

Hempstead Village Mayor Wayne J. Hall Sr. and Deputy Assembly Speaker Earlene Hooper (D-Hempstead) will host a community forum tonight concerning the village’s need for funding to conduct sewer upgrades.

Residents and community stakeholders are invited to join the discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Hempstead Public Library’s community room, 115 Nichols Ct. in Hempstead Village.

Hall is seeking support from the state to help fund upgrades to the village’s aging sewer system, which he said requires significant upgrades and renovation. He cited the village’s downtown revitalization project as having a potential impact on the sewage system.

The redevelopment plan, led by master developer Renaissance Downtowns along with UrbanAmerica Advisors, is expected to include a combination of condominiums, co-ops and rental apartments accommodating various income levels. It would also include a hotel, shops, open spaces, parking and entertainment.

For more information, call 516-478-6200 or visit www.villageofhempstead.org.

— SID CASSESE



BELLMORE

Free Senior ID Card Program tomorrow

Assemb. David McDonough (R-North Merrick) will be partnering with Hempstead Town Clerk Nasrin Ahmad and Supervisor Kate Murray in sponsoring a free Senior ID Card Program in Bellmore.

The program will be held tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bellmore Library, 2288 Bedford Ave. All Town of Hempstead residents ages 60 and older are eligible receive a free senior ID card.

The wallet-sized senior ID card includes a photo and the holder’s personal data, physician’s contact information and emergency contact phone numbers, which could be useful to paramedics in a medical emergency. Allergies and other vital information can also be printed on the cards.

For more information, call McDonough’s office at 516-409-2070.

— AISHA AL-MUSLIM

FARMINGDALE

Village hikes fees for parking passes

The Village of Farmingdale has raised fees for daily parking passes at the Long Island Rail Road station from $3 to $5, a 66.7 percent increase.

Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said the fees on the daily permits, which are only available to residents of the 11735 ZIP code that includes Farmingdale, hadn’t been raised in more than a decade.

“It was time to just give it a little bump so we can get reimbursed for the time it takes [the staff] to administer it,” Ekstrand said.

The village board of trustees raised the fees at its Monday night meeting. Passes can be purchased at Village Hall.

Ekstrand said the fee increase isn’t likely to have much impact on the budget because there are relatively few daily permit users compared with annual passes and metered parking, which was unchanged.

Village administrator Brian Harty said the village issued 391 daily parking passes in fiscal 2013, and in fiscal 2014 it has issued 782 annual permits.

“It’s really just what I call break-even,” he said.

— TED PHILLIPS



ST. JAMES

School names new head administrator

The Harbor Country Day School in St. James has named John Cissel, a veteran independent schoolteacher and administrator, as its new head of school.

Cissel, currently assistant head of school, will take over the top job on July 1, 2015, from Interim Head of School Joseph Ferber, the school said in a statement, adding it expected a “seamless transition.”

Cissel has served in several capacities at the school since joining the staff in 2011, and “has earned a reputation for integrity and open communication,” the school said. “He has a clear passion for education and is highly respected.”

“I am eager to promote our broad academic and co-curricular programs based on academic excellence and character development to our larger community,” Cissel said. “Harbor’s light has been hidden under a bushel, and I look forward to spreading the word in the larger community about the excellence of our academic and co-curricular programs.”

A graduate of Denison University in Ohio, Cissel has a master of arts degree in liberal studies from Wesleyan University. He has previously served as head of Dutchess Day School in Millbrook, New York, middle school head and director of admissions at Green Farms Academy in Westport, Connecticut, and director of upper school admissions at Fairfield Country Day School in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Harbor Country Day School is a co-ed, independent pre-K through eighth-grade school. It is on an 11-acre campus in the former mansion of Alice Throckmorton McLean, a socialite who dedicated her wealth to philanthropic causes in the World War II era.

— BART JONES



ROCKVILLE CENTRE

Mayor encourages town to get active

May has been designated as National Physical Fitness and Sports Month in the Village of Rockville Centre, which is teaming up with the President's Council on Fitness, Sports & Nutrition to raise awareness about the important role physical activity plays in maintaining health.

“Now that the flowers are in bloom, there is no better time to get outside and move around,” Mayor Francis X. Murray said. “I encourage all residents to ... take advantage of the ... activities our Recreation Department hosts to get you moving no matter your age.”

According to the 2008 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, physical activity can help control more than just weight. Regular exercise can improve mental health and lower the risk for early death, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers. However, in 2011 only one in five U.S. adults participated in enough physical activity to gain substantial health benefits.

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults:

“Aim for 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week. Moderate activity includes things like walking fast, dancing, swimming, and raking leaves.

“Do muscle-strengthening activities” like lifting weights and using exercise bands at least two days a week.

“Physical activity is for everyone,” said Anthony Brunetta, the village superintendent of Parks and Recreation.

— SID CASSESE