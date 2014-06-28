Roundup: Amityville makes website more 'user-friendly'

A revamped Village of Amityville website will go live next week, offering a nimbler, more interactive replacement for the current site, trustee Jessica Bernius said.

“We’re going to make it more user-friendly, so the public can pose questions and post applications live on the site,” she said.

Residents also will be able to notify the Highway Department about downed tree limbs, she said, and events such as civic group meetings will be posted on the village calendar faster.

Cincinnati-based E-Gov Link, which designed the village’s current website, built the new one after submitting a low bid of $5,000.

Treasurer Donna Barnett, who did much of the work on the village’s end, said it took weeks to move all of the content from the current site to the new one because of the amount of data and files.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“This won’t be our only way of communicating, but with the younger generation, this is how they communicate,” Bernius said.

— NICHOLAS SPANGLER





HEMPSTEAD

Grant to benefit interfaith nonprofit

The Long Island Council of Churches has received a $20,000 grant from the WE CARE Advisory Board of the Nassau County Bar Association to support its Emergency Food and Family Support Programs in Nassau County.

“Despite signs that the local economy is slowly improving and easing the plight of the working poor, we’re continuing to see increasing numbers of seniors,” said the Rev. Tom Goodhue, the council’s executive director. “We’re grateful to the Nassau County Bar Association’s generous support that allows us to provide seldom-donated food items for seniors such as low-salt, low-fat and dietetic foods and supplemental drinks to meet their specialized dietary needs.”

He said the council plans to use much of the grant for those specialized needs.

The council, the region’s largest ecumenical and interfaith organization, is a faith-based, nonprofit emergency food and social service agency based in Hempstead.

In 2013 the organization fed 23,365 hungry Long Islanders 210,285 meals and provided additional family support to thousands more, Goodhue said.

— SID CASSESE





LYNBROOK

Crafts, food, fun at annual street fair

The Lynbrook Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual street fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, on Atlantic Avenue between Sunrise Highway and Merrick Road, rain or shine.

“There will be crafts, gifts, food and fun,” said Denise Rogers, the chamber president.

— SID CASSESE





FARMINGDALE

Pops concert series back for 33rd year

The “Evenings Under the Stars” pops concert program on the Village Green adjacent to Village Hall has begun its 33rd year.

The program will run for six more Wednesdays through Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Free ice cream will be provided by Checker Cab.

Village officials recommend bringing a lawn chair or blanket.

— BILL BLEYER