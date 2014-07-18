Roundup: No resolution in Oceanside sanitation election

Oceanside sanitation commissioners have not resolved a monthlong contested election for sanitation commissioner.

The Sanitation District 7 board met Thursday, three days after board members directed an attorney to meet with candidates to resolve the June 19 election. The board did not address the election during its meeting.

The election has been in limbo because of a voting-machine discrepancy. More than 180 paper ballots also remain sealed and have not been counted.

Michael Franzini and Tom Lanning are vying for the post, which pays $7,500 annually during a five-year term. The initial tally showed Lanning leading by 98 votes of about 1,700 ballots cast.

An attorney for the district, Jack Libert, said he is trying to negotiate a resolution with the two candidates to either certify the vote, agree to a recount or hold a new election. The next sanitation board meeting is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 7 at the district offices.

— JOHN ASBURY

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.



NASSAU COUNTY

New farmers market is food for thought

The Freeport Farmers Market will kick off its “Mobile Market” program Friday until 4 p.m. at the Gen. Douglas MacArthur Senior Village, 260 Clinton St., Hempstead.

The Nassau County Office for the Aging will have a presence at the site and future locations to issue Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks to those who qualify for the federally funded program, which gives $20 checks to low-income seniors to spend only at a farmers market.

The mobile program brings the market to where it is most needed in the community, said Debra Wheat-Williams, a spokeswoman for the Cedarmore Corp., a Freeport-based nonprofit agency that runs the market, which employs 10 to 15 youths for the summer.

— SID CASSESE