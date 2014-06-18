Roundup: NY Rising workshop to aid Sandy victims

A Lindenhurst community group tonight is hosting a free event to help residents navigate the NY Rising process.

The event is being hosted by Adopt-A-House, a nonprofit helping superstorm Sandy victims. Cindy Zeis, a construction consultant and principal of Zeis Consulting in Stony Brook, will present a seminar.

The event is intended to help those impacted by Sandy who are seeking funds through NY Rising, the agency that is providing federal funding to help communities recover from the storm.

Among the topics to be covered are: policy changes; the roles of NY Rising personnel; the homeowner’s role; when and how to hire an advocate, an architect and a contractor; reconstruction versus repair; clarification requests; and the appeals process.

The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lindenhurst Middle School. For more information and to RSVP, go to www.eventbrite.com and search for Lindenhurst events. — DENISE M. BONILLA

PORT WASHINGTON

Community center gets $165G boost

The Landmark on Main Street, a nonprofit community center in Port Washington, has received $165,000 in funding from North Hempstead’s Business and Tourism Development Corporation.

Capital improvements will receive $150,000 and $15,000 in funds programming.

Town officials have hailed the center as an economic engine and hope it draws tourists to area businesses.

Work on a new stage and lights is expected to begin this summer, and officials hope they are ready in time for a slate of performances on Oct. 11.

— SCOTT EIDLER

