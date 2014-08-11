Roundup: Officials simulate hurricane response, 3 honored for saving a life

ISLIP

Officials simulate hurricane responses

Islip Town officials conducted a multijurisdictional exercise to prepare for hurricane season Thursday at Town Hall.

The tabletop exercise simulated a hurricane hitting the town and involved town board members, town commissioners and department heads. It was led by the Suffolk County EMS and Public Health Emergency Preparedness director Robert Delagi.

Other agencies included representatives from the National Weather Service, the state Office of Emergency Management, State Police, state Department of Health, the county Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services and Office of Emergency Management, Suffolk police, local hospitals and other emergency response groups.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We conduct this exercise each year to ensure that we are continuously prepared for the possible scenarios that can arise during a hurricane. We want to be as sharp and ready as we can be,” Islip Supervisor Tom Croci said in a news release. “The more we practice, the better equipped we are to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our residents.” — SOPHIA CHANG

DIX HILLS

3 honored for saving man in cardiac arrest

Three first responders from the Dix Hills Fire Department have been singled out for their actions that saved a man in cardiac arrest at the Elwood Cinema on Jericho Turnpike.

Suffolk County Legis. Steve Stern (D-Dix Hills) awarded proclamations to Chief Bill Stio, Assistant Chief Alan Berkowitz and Lead Paramedic Bob Cavalieri for their actions on July 5, 2014.

While Berkowitz was in his car, he received a call about an unidentified man, 67, in cardiac arrest at the movie theater. He was at the corner of Elwood Road and Jericho Turnpike and responded within 40 seconds. Stio and Cavalieri responded within minutes and performed CPR and advanced hypothermic therapy.

“I thank Chief Stio, Assistant Chief Berkowitz and Lead Paramedic Bob Cavalieri for their outstanding and quick actions which saved the life of a member of our community,” Stern said in a news release. “The entire Dix Hills and greater Suffolk community can sleep soundly knowing these outstanding professional first responders are seconds away in our time of need.” — DEBORAH S. MORRIS



ROCKVILLE CENTRE

Electric department administrator appointed

Phil Andreas has been named superintendent of the village’s electric department.

Andreas, 57, is replacing Paul Pallas, a 20-year veteran in the job who left to be village administrator of Greenport, one of the other two municipalities on Long Island with its own electric department. Freeport is the other.

Most recently, Andreas was public works director for Lampasas, Texas. Before that, he worked 22 years for the Long Island Lighting Co. and KeySpan Energy in various positions. In 2002, he went to work for a Boston-area electric company that served about 3 million people.

“We welcome Phil Andreas ... and his vast experience in the utility industry,” said Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray.

In his new role, Andreas is responsible for the electric department’s day-to-day operations serving more than 10,000 residential and commercial customers.

“Phil will play an integral role in the future of our village’s energy division,” Murray said. — SID CASSESE

HUNTINGTON TOWN

Kite-flying contest scheduled for Aug. 18

The Town of Huntington plans to hold its first kite-flying contest this month.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 18 at Peter Nelson Park in Huntington Station just before the town’s final outdoor movie of the summer.

The contest is open to kites in all shapes and sizes, except metal-framed fliers. Winners will receive a medal in one of four categories: smallest kite, largest kite, most colorful and best homemade.

“Whether you are young or old, anyone can fly a kite,” Town Board member Mark Cuthbertson said in a news release. “I couldn’t think of a more fitting way to close out this summer’s movie series than with some colorful UFO’s in the outfield before the showing of the 1977 classic, 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind.' ”

To register for the kite-flying event or for more information, call 631-351-3112 or email Cuthbertson at MCuthbertson@HuntingtonNY.gov. — DEBORAH S. MORRIS



HUNTINGTON TOWN

Local startups to fill tech expo Tuesday

More than 40 local startups are set to participate in the Tech Day Long Island showcase Tuesday in Huntington.

With a noon kickoff at LaunchPad Huntington, on the second floor at 315 Main St., the one-day expo was created to give Long Island-based tech companies an opportunity to gain exposure, publicity, talent and funding.

Rep. Steve Israel (D-Huntington), Rep. Tim Bishop (D-Southampton) and County Executive Steve Bellone will be on hand for the event, which more than 350 people have registered to attend. The expo is hosted by eGifter and LaunchPad.

“In one room, you’re going to see the best of software innovation on Long Island,” Philip Rugile, director of LaunchPad Huntington, said Friday. “And it’s free.”

LaunchPad Long Island is a business accelerator platform in Mineola and Huntington. EGifter is the leading social and mobile gifting app.

A networking event and Portuguese food-inspired barbecue will start at 5:30 p.m. For more information, go to litechday.com.— DEBORAH S. MORRIS

PORT WASHINGTON

Boys & Girls Club gets gift of free bikes

Ten Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club members between the ages of 7 and 9 have received new bicycles thanks to employees from The NPD Group, a Port Washington-based global market research company.

Seventy employees working in groups of 10 assembled the bikes as both a team building exercise and community service project.

The company, formerly the National Purchase Diary, presented the completed bikes along with helmets and craft supplies to eager recipients July 23. After the presentation, the children rode their bikes in the parking lot of the NPD headquarters and were served ice cream.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity and to be able to offer the bicycles to the children of Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club,” said Lisa Grimes, marketing associate at NPD and a coordinator of the Build-A-Bike event. “This was a great bonding event for our teams, and to have the finished product bring so much happiness to these kids made the experience that much more worthwhile.”

Children selected to receive the bikes were from lower-income households.

“We are very grateful to The NPD Group for donating their time to benefit the kids from Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club through this Build-A-Bike event,” said Franca Trunzo, club director of operations. “Receiving a brand-new bicycle is a first-time experience for many of our club members, and there is nothing more touching than to see the smile on a child’s face when they are presented with a special gift they were not expecting.” — LISA IRIZARRY