Roundup: Panel to discuss airport noise

MALVERNE

Panel will discuss airport noise study

The Town-Village Aircraft Safety Noise Abatement Committee meets Monday to discuss Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s directive for an airplane noise study for Kennedy and LaGuardia airports.

Representatives from the Port Authority, which manages the airports, are expected to give a presentation on the rollout of the noise study, with goals and timetable.

The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Malverne Village Hall, 99 Church St.

Cuomo directed the Port Authority in November to study aircraft noise over Long Island and hold public hearings about the issue.

Residents and elected officials in Nassau County and Queens have said they worry that a new satellite-based air traffic control operation will increase aircraft noise from landings and takeoffs, and also mean more aircraft flying at lower altitudes over communities near Kennedy and LaGuardia.

For more information, call TVASNAC at 516-489-5000 ext. 3562 or visit the committee’s website at www.toh.li. — AISHA AL-MUSLIM

PORT JEFFERSON

Leaders pushing for power plant overhaul

The State Assembly is considering adding language in its budget bill that would limit the Long Island Power Authority’s ability to add new electric generating capacity, making any plan to overhaul existing Long Island plants obsolete.

The language mirrors a clause inserted into the State Senate budget bill by Sen. Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) aimed at assuring an antiquated plant in Port Jefferson is overhauled before LIPA commits to a new 750-megawatt plant in Yaphank or other “excess” power generation.

Assemb. Steven Englebright (D-Setauket) said he was hopeful his language would be added in the Assembly version over the next week before the bill is sent to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the final budget is hammered out before April 1. A spokesman for Cuomo did not respond to a request for comment.

LaValle and Englebright are scheduled to hold a news conference in Port Jefferson today to discuss their joint call for a promised feasibility study by LIPA for repowering the Port Jefferson plant. Some Brookhaven residents have scheduled a rally across the street from the news conference to call for a halt to all permit approvals for the Yaphank plant, and to support the LaValle-Englebright efforts.

— MARK HARRINGTON