Roundup: Pet vaccinations, Earth Day cleanups

PORT WASHINGTON

Town shelter offering pets vaccinations, licenses

Members of Nassau County’s canine and feline population can receive vaccinations in May.

Pet owners can bring their dogs and cats to the May 10 event at the Town of North Hempstead’s animal shelter, at 75 Marino Ave. in Port Washington. Town residents can purchase dog licenses and renewals, which cost $7 for dogs that have been spayed or neutered, and if not, $15.

The town is partnering with the Nassau County Department of Health along with the Shelter Connection. It starts at 10 a.m. and ends at noon.

“We are delighted to be offering this valuable service to our residents. It is important for all pets to be up-to-date on their vaccinations and to be properly licensed with the town,” said Judi Bosworth, the town supervisor.

— SCOTT EIDLER

HEMPSTEAD TOWN

Disposal day for pollutants scheduled in Long Beach

Hempstead Town Supervisor Kate Murray and the Department of Sanitation continue the 2014 S.T.O.P. (Stop Throwing Out Pollutants) program on April 27 at Long Beach City Hall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The program allows town residents to properly dispose of household hazardous waste.

“You can help STOP pollution and help the planet,” Murray said in a news release. “Bring your household hazardous materials to one of our convenient S.T.O.P. events.”

Thanks to Covanta Energy’s effort for a mercury-free waste stream, residents can get a $5 gift card for each old thermostat containing mercury (up to five).

Additionally, residents can exchange their old incandescent light bulbs for free energy efficient bulbs (up to five), while supplies last.

The S.T.O.P. program is open to Hempstead Town residents. Waste from commercial businesses, schools, or houses of worship is not accepted.

Commercial vehicles are not permitted at S.T.O.P. events, and electronic recycling items will not be collected there.

The next E-Cycle event is scheduled for May 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town Park Point Lookout Parking Field in Point Lookout.

For more information on S.T.O.P. and other Department of Sanitation services, call 516-378-4210 or visit the town website at www.toh.li.— SID CASSESE

HEMPSTEAD TOWN

Crisis center classes tackle senior issues

Hempstead Town, in conjunction with the Bellmore-based Long Island Crisis Center, is hosting free workshops focused on medical issues, grieving the loss of a loved one and/or isolation.

These challenges, along with important information on where seniors can turn for help, will make up the 30-minute workshops. Attendees can also ask individual questions about assistance.

“We want our seniors to know that there are services available to assist them in their times of need,” Town Supervisor Kate Murray said. “There is hope and also help.”

The Long Island Crisis Center, at 2740 Martin Ave. in Bellmore, is Nassau County’s only 24/7 crisis intervention and referral center.

The following is the schedule of the workshops:

* May 5, 1 p.m. — Uniondale-Hempstead Senior Center, 840 Uniondale Ave., Uniondale.

* May 8, 1:30 p.m. — Green Acres Senior Center, 400 Flower Rd., Valley Stream.

* May 9, 12:15 p.m. — Oceanside Senior Center, 2900 Rockaway Ave., Oceanside.

* May 14, 1 p.m. — Salisbury Senior Center, 460 Salisbury Park Drive, Westbury.

* May 19, 12:30 p.m. — Wantagh Senior Center, 1150 Seamans Neck Rd., Wantagh.

* May 22, 11 a.m. — Merrick Senior Center, 2550 Clubhouse Rd., Merrick.

— SID CASSESE

BALDWIN

Earth Day cleanup coming to parks

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Assemb. Brian Curran (R-Lynbrook) will be lead hosts for a Baldwin Earth Day cleanup simultaneously on April 26 at Silver Lake and Milburn Pond parks.

“This is the third year in a row that we have partnered with .?.?. Ed Mangano for an Earth Day cleanup effort,” Curran said. “Every year it’s an opportunity for the community to come together.”

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is also sponsored by the Baldwin Civic Association, the Baldwin Foundation for Education, Baldwin for Children, the Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, Sanitary District No. 2 and Mahler Realty.

— SID CASSESE