Roundup: PSEG representative to attend civic group event

A representative of PSEG Long Island is scheduled to discuss the power company’s community outreach programs Monday at a meeting of the Coram Civic Association.

The civic group plans to meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Coram Fire Department, 303 Middle Country Rd.

The 20-minute discussion is expected to introduce residents to PSEG Long Island, which manages the Island’s electrical grid under a 12-year contract with the Long Island Power Authority. The discussion is to include a question-and-answer session.

The PSEG representative also is expected to talk about the company’s Community Partnership Program, in which company employees help raise money to support local food banks, the March of Dimes and organizations such as the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City. — CARL MACGOWAN

GLEN COVE

Rally for after-school activities awareness

The Glen Cove and Grenville Baker Boys & Girls clubs, two groups that provide after-school programs for youth in Nassau County, have planned a rally next Thursday in support of the Great Futures Campaign. The campaign is part of a nationwide initiative to “bring awareness of the 3:00 p.m. hour” when one in four U.S. children “leave school with no place to go,” the clubs said in a news release.

“The way a child spends the hours after school and during the summer can significantly impact the path they take,” Melissa Rhodes, Glen Cove executive director, said in an email.

Internet users nationwide could experience a “digital disruption” in the form of a school bell sound from their electronic device at 3 p.m., which is supposed to promote awareness of the hour, said Rhodes, a club alumna.

Rhodes said she was not certain how a digital disruption would occur, but the national group has “partnered with Comcast and a few other organizations” for a “national impact.”

Before the disruption, members of Glen Cove and Grenville Baker plan to march from their club headquarters toward a rally at Stop & Shop on Forest Avenue in Glen Cove.

The Glen Cove and Glenville Baker Boys & Girls clubs serve more than 2,000 members. — SIOBHAN BARTON

HUNTINGTON

Hearings to consider Cingular tower terms

The Huntington Town board has set two public hearings for Aug. 19 to consider extending an agreement under new terms with New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC.

The town will consider land and tower license agreements between Dix Hills Water District and New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC for the installation, maintenance and use of cellular communications equipment at water district facilities on Colby Drive and Wolf Hill Road.

The town had agreements with the carrier for those locations that date back to 1991. However, the agreement for the Colby Drive facility expired in March, while the Wolf Hill Road agreement expired in January 2011.

The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 100 Main St.

— DEBORAH S. MORRIS

WESTBURY

Seminar on home elevation options

Two volunteer groups from communities hit hard by superstorm Sandy plan to host a seminar in Westbury on Tuesday on home elevations.

The free event is sponsored by Adopt A House of Lindenhurst and Long Beach Rising with Zucaro House Lifters Inc. of Westbury. A representative from Zucaro is expected to discuss the steps of a basic home lift as well as the considerations for different types of houses, such as those with crawl spaces and concrete slab foundations. There will be an opportunity to ask questions to the company’s staff, including lifters.

The event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Viana Hotel and Spa, 3998 Brush Hollow Rd. To RSVP, go to http://bit.ly/1kaYcla. — DENISE M. BONILLA

ALBERTSON

Two workshops for tax exemptions

Two tax exemptions workshops are being held for residents of Albertson and New Hyde Park seeking filing advice.

The workshops are sponsored by state Sen. Jack M. Martins (R-Mineola), Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Legis. Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park).

Tax exemption specialists from the Nassau County Department of Assessment will be available at both sessions to provide assistance, answer questions and help residents file for the following property tax exemptions: Basic STAR, Enhanced STAR, senior citizens, veterans and Cold War veterans, volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers, limited income disability and home improvement.

The Albertson workshop will be held next Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Shelter Rock Library, 165 Searingtown Rd.

The New Hyde Park workshop will be held Aug. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Hillside Library, 155 Lakeville Rd.

Applications will be processed on-site.

Homeowners filing for an exemption should bring two copies of any documentation that is required for the property tax exemption, including proof of age, proof of residency and 2013 New York State and federal income tax returns. A complete list of required documentation can be obtained by visiting mynassauproperty.com or by calling 516-571-1500.

For more information about the workshops, call Martins’ office at 516-746-5924 or Nicolello’s office at 516-571-6209. — LISA IRIZARRY

BABYLON VILLAGE

Tax breaks possible for veterans, seniors

Veterans and needy seniors in Babylon Village could be eligible for tax exemptions under new local laws the trustees will consider in a public hearing next month.

Seniors earning less than $21,000 a year are already eligible for a property tax exemption of up to 50 percent, said village Clerk Pat Carley. Noncombat veterans are eligible for an exemption of about $300 in assessed value, and combat veterans are eligible for an exemption of about $500, she said.

Benefits could be made more generous under the new laws, Mayor Ralph Scordino said. Trustees are leaning toward easing the income requirement for seniors and making medical expenses deductible, he said.

“When you have medical expenses and everything else, it tears right into you,” Scordino said. “How do you maintain yourself on $21,000 a year?”

For 2014, Babylon Village granted 33 senior exemptions, forgoing $11,425 in property tax revenue. The village granted 225 veterans exemptions under the program, forgoing $14,891 in tax revenue.

The hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12. — NICHOLAS SPANGLER

LONG BEACH

Heroin awareness, resource meeting

A Long Beach community group is holding a heroin awareness and resource meeting Friday night in Lido Beach.

RIP Long Beach, a grassroots organization, is seeking to raise awareness for heroin addictions and overdoses in the city. Organizers reported three heroin overdoses last week, including one death, in Long Beach, according to the group’s chairman, Maureen Ledden Rossi.

The meeting will offer treatment providers, health experts and speakers, including addiction specialists, past addicts and family members.

The conference is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Long Beach Middle School, 239 Lido Blvd. — JOHN ASBURY

HAMPTON BAYS

Wildlife center hosts ‘color run’ fundraiser

The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center is hosting a 5K “color run” along the ocean this fall to raise money.

The nonprofit, located in Munn’s Pond County Park in Hampton Bays, rehabilitates injured and sick wild animals across the East End.

The event starts at Tiana Beach on Dune Road in Hampton Bays at 9 a.m. Sept. 20.

Registration is $50. Those interested in participating can register by calling 631-728-4200 or emailing Cheryl Steinhauer, the nonprofit’s development director, at csteinhauer@wildliferescue.org. — WILL JAMES