Roundup: Sandy-related fee waivers extended

Supervisor Kate Murray and the Town of Hempstead extended fee waivers through Sept. 30 for town building department permits for Sandy-related reconstruction and repair and for the replacement of marriage licenses and other documents furnished by the Office of the Town Clerk.

“The Town of Hempstead is committed to helping neighbors rebuild ... in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy,” Murray said.

Without the extension, the fee waivers would expire June 30.

Specifically, the waivers will be for permits for “in-kind” reconstruction and replacement of homes in unincorporated areas of the town damaged by superstorm Sandy.

Under the extension, residents who lost important documents — such as birth certificates and passports — during superstorm Sandy would not have to pay the town fees for replacement copies. — SID CASSESE



BABYLON

Town’s free summer movie series begins

The Town of Babylon was set to kick off its summer movie series last night.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The movie series is free, with films every other Monday at Babylon Town Hall starting at 8:30 p.m. A rain date has been set for the following Tuesday night for all movies. The movies will be: “Teen Beach Movie” on July 7; “Monsters University” on July 21; “Superman” on Aug. 4; and “Frozen” on Aug. 18.

For more information, contact the town parks and recreation department at 631-893-2100. — DENISE M. BONILLA

