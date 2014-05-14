Roundup: School candidates to discuss platforms

The Seaford High School and Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association will host a board of education candidate forum on Thursday to be moderated by the League of Women Voters of Nassau.

The Seaford School District’s Meet the Candidates Night will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Seaford High School’s auditorium, 1575 Seamans Neck Rd. in Seaford. The three school board candidates have been invited to discuss their platform, organizers said.

There are two at-large seats for three-year terms up for election on Tuesday. The candidates are Stacie Stark, Patrick Martz and incumbent Brian Fagan. Incumbent Richard DiBlasio is not seeking re-election.

For more information, contact association co-president Roberta Grogan at 516- 785-8908 or email Bert21@aol.com. — AISHA AL-MUSLIM

DIX HILLS/NEW HYDE PARK

Two fire departments get federal grants

Two Long Island fire districts are the only two in the state so far to receive micro-grants from the federal government through its Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The Dix Hills and New Hyde Park fire departments were notified May 2 that they were awarded the grants. Dix Hills will use its $24,974 grant to purchase two air bottles, one face piece, and one self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighters.

“FEMA fire grants improve services, keep local taxes down, and enhance firefighter safety while returning federal tax dollars to New York,” said Tom Devaney, director of operations at Williston Park-based JSK Inc., the company that prepared the grant applications.

New Hyde Park fire officials received $24,273 for equipment to protect firefighters from heat, smoke, and flames during fires or hazardous materials incidents. The equipment includes boots, helmets, gloves, coat, fire retardant hoods, and bunker pants.

“Prior funding items have included training, recruitment and in 2010 provided funding for the new rescue truck,” Devaney said.

He said requesting an amount less than $25,000 expedited the awards. Requests for higher amounts can result in a year long wait for a final determination by the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

More grants across the state are to be announced in the coming weeks.

— DEBORAH S. MORRIS

SOUTH FLORAL PARK

Annual ceremony to honor veterans

The Village of South Floral Park will host its 24th annual Armed Forces Day Ceremony on Saturday to honor military members those who have died for their country.

The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. in front of the village hall at 383 Roquette Ave. in South Floral Park.

The family-friendly event will feature selections of patriotic songs, the placing of a wreath and speeches. In addition to elected officials and community leaders, participants are to include representatives of the American Legion, Marine Veterans of Long Island, South Floral Park Civic Association and South Floral Park Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information, call village hall at 516-352-8047 or email info@southfloralpark.org. — AISHA AL-MUSLIM

HUNTINGTON

Town board meeting room to be redesigned

The Huntington Town Board meeting room is getting an upgrade.

The board recently approved a redesign and refurbishment of the room that features technical upgrades to the adjacent meeting room and the video control room, including audio/visual improvements.

“The town board room hasn’t been updated in a very long time,” board member Susan Berland said. “So we want to update everything.”

The upgrade is to enhance the quality of events recorded for broadcast.

Cablevision, which owns Newsday, and Verizon each provided $14,250 through Government Access Television Grants to pay for the project.

The board voted 5-0 at last week’s regular meeting to enter into a services agreement with Hauppauge-based Young Equipment Sales for consulting services. The company will study existing conditions and provide design concepts for town review and then prepare design plans, equipment lists and budgets.

Berland said she expects the town’s general services department to undertake the renovation work, which is to include the walls, curtains, seating, flooring, lighting, upgrades to the sound system, electronics, and a projection system. She said no date has been set for the work to begin. — DEBORAH S. MORRIS