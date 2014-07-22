Roundup: Setauket road closed for repaving; Glen Cove mulls higher fines for sidewalk bicycling

SETAUKET

Old Town Road to close for repaving

A portion of Old Town Road in Setauket will be closed for two nights this week for a repaving project.

The road will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday between State Route 347 and Sheep Pasture Road, said Frank Petrignani, a spokesman for Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro.

Old Town Road will be closed during the same hours Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The work might be postponed if there is inclement weather.

The repaving is intended to improve traffic flow on Old Town Road, Petrignani said.

CORAM

Demolition for home, summons for bank

Brookhaven Town workers demolished a badly burned Coram home last week and

issued a summons against the bank that owns it for property maintenance violations.

The house on Edra Drive sustained extensive damage during a fire in April, town officials said. The cause of the fire and the name of the bank that owns the building weren't disclosed.

The damaged structure was torn down under Chapter 73 of Brookhaven Town Code, which allows for the demolishing of an unsafe structure.

"Structures like this quickly become attractive nuisances that bring down property values and threaten the quality of life in the neighborhood," Brookhaven Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said in a statement. "I commend the Town's Building and Law departments for moving so quickly to have this house demolished and the property cleaned up."

Town officials placed a lien on the residence to cover demolition and debris removal costs. Suffolk County will reimburse the town but will eventually try to collect the money from the bank that owns the property. — DEON J. HAMPTON



GLEN COVE

Sidewalk bicycling fine could increase

The City of Glen Cove is to consider increasing fines for riding bicycles on the sidewalk to $75 from $15.

The city prohibits bicycling on the sidewalk in any area zoned for business, such as the downtown area and any sidewalk adjacent to a bridge or overpass. Mayor Reginald Spinello said a city judge has thrown out tickets given to offenders because the fines are too low.

Glen Cove police recommended a $100 fine, but City Council members, meeting last Tuesday, indicated that was too high. No vote was taken last week.

"It is a safety issue," Councilwoman Pamela Panzenbeck said of the sidewalk bicycling ban.

The council must hold a public hearing before it can vote to amend the

city code to increase the fine. — TED PHILLIPS

BAYVILLE

New security camera contract for wiring

The Village of Bayville approved a new contract for security cameras at three locations after a previously accepted bid did not include wiring.

The village board awarded the contract to General Security Inc. of Plainview to install cameras at Creek Beach Marina, West Harbor Beach and Soundside for $9,125. The contract was approved at the board's July 14 meeting.

In May, the board awarded the contract to Elmont-based Total Security Integrated Systems Inc. as the lowest responsible bidder at $7,995. But the company had incorrectly assumed it would install the cameras into pre-existing wiring, village officials said.

"When we went back to ask him to do the wiring, his costs went up by another $4,000 which knocked him out as the lowest responsible bidder," Mayor Paul Rupp said. General Security was the next lowest responsible bidder that had conformed to the specifications.

Separately, the board set aside $33,675 out of its contingency account to purchase a new generator for the village hall in the event of a power outage. The village's old generator stopped working more than a year ago, Rupp said.

"Village Hall has been at the mercy or risk of storms, and no lights working or anything without the purchase of a generator," Rupp said, adding that he wanted to get a new generator before storm season hits. — TED PHILLIPS



HEMPSTEAD

Three locations to spay, neuter wild cats

The Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter has partnered with Hilton Animal Hospital in Lynbrook and Baldwin Harbor Animal Hospital in Baldwin to expand the shelter's trap/neuter/release program Hempstead Town officials announced.

Residents can now bring wild cats to the town animal shelter as well as the two animal hospitals to have them spayed or neutered at no charge. The program is designed to help curb the feral feline population growth in the area.

"The program continues to be a tremendous success," Hempstead Town Supervisor Kate Murray said in a statement. "We are certainly grateful to Hilton Animal Hospital and Baldwin Harbor."

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a trap/neuter/release program is the only humane and effective method of controlling the number of feral cats in a community.

Appointments for all three locations must be made through the town animal shelter by calling 516-785-5220, ext. 4630 or emailing sreichert@tohmail.org.

Space is limited and appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

All feral cats brought in for spaying or neutering will receive free rabies and distemper vaccines, flea control and ear tipping. — SID CASSESE

NORTH BABYLON

Street's renaming honors late activist

A street in North Babylon has been ceremonially renamed in honor of a

longtime local activist.

A portion of Centerwood Street between Schenectady Avenue and Brooklyn

Avenue is being renamed Alice T. Cone Way.

Cone was a longtime president of the Belmont Lake Civic Association, which is believed to be one of the oldest African-American civic associations in the state. In March, Cone, 74, died from complications of pancreatic cancer at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

Cone's family and local officials praised Cone as being an ardent fighter for her community. She is credited with helping obtain a new playground for the Brennan High School Western BOCES building and working tirelessly on beautification efforts for "the triangle," a strip of land between Mount Avenue, Essex Street and Mount Place. The triangle also is being ceremonially renamed in Cone's honor.

— DENISE M. BONILLA

NEW HYDE PARK

Stormwater drainage project underway

Work on a long-desired drainage improvement project in New Hyde Park is

underway, North Hempstead Town officials said.

The repairs for Allen and Brian streets are intended to end decades-long flooding problems for homeowners in the area.

Residents and village officials have cited factors such as drainage, valley-like contours and a fast-filling recharge basin for causing homes to flood frequently.

"The people of Allen and Brian streets shouldn¹t have to fear rainy days anymore," Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said in a statement.

The $293,000 project includes a new stormwater drainage pipe and water main. Officials also are restoring a drainage trench on Allen Street. -- SCOTT EIDLER