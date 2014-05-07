Roundup: Stop signs for problem intersection

Glen Cove plans to install three stop signs at a “dangerous” intersection at Southland Drive and Soundbeach Drive on East Island.

The City Council last week voted to install the signs on all three approaches to the Y-shaped intersection in a residential area, upon the recommendation of Police Chief William Whitton and following a public hearing.

Though Whitton was not present at the hearing or City Council meeting, Mayor Reginald Spinello read aloud the chief’s remarks.

“The intersection at Southland Drive and Soundbeach Drive is somewhat complicated and has the potential to be dangerous through aggressive or inexperienced drivers,” Spinello read from the chief’s statement. “Dangerous by nature, this is not a typical T intersection, and vision is a problem. Forcing each person to make a full stop is a good thing.”

Residents testifying on the signs were split over whether it was a good idea, with opponents complaining it was unnecessary.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Several council members said they deferred to Whitton’s judgment, and the council passed the measure 6-0, including the mayor. — TED PHILLIPS

BABYLON

Anti-graffiti rules might get stricter

The Babylon Town Board will consider amending its anti-graffiti ordinance to speed cleanup by property owners.

Babylon officials scheduled a June 9 hearing on the law after noticing an increase in obscene graffiti at a number of locations around town, spokesman Kevin Bonner said.

“We want to get this stuff down as fast as possible,” he said. “The changes are meant to motivate the property owner to eliminate whatever is creating the conditions” under which graffiti is drawn.

The amendments would lower the number of days a property owner has to remove graffiti from 10 to five. It would also give the town more options when notifying property owners about graffiti. Instead of only via certified mail, notice can now be posted on the premises or hand-delivered.

Violators can be fined $250 for a first offense, up to $5,000 for the third offense.

The town already bans sale of aerosol spray paint cans and broad-tipped indelible markers to people under 18.

Graffiti writers can be fined up to $1,000, a fine that can be suspended if the property owner agrees and if the offender cleans the property.

— NICHOLAS SPANGLER

LONG BEACH

Post-Sandy boost for small businesses

Sustainable Long Island has received a $50,000 grant to support economic restoration in Long Beach.

The grant was awarded by the Citi Foundation, a Manhattan-based arm of Citigroup that supports “economic progress” in cities worldwide. Sustainable Long Island, a nonprofit promoting sustainability through community revitalization, plans to use the funds to promote small businesses struggling in the wake of superstorm Sandy, the group announced on Monday.

“A lot of people think that because this storm happened so long ago, everybody’s back on their feet,” said Amy Engel, executive director of Sustainable Long Island.

She said the Farmingdale-based organization plans to hold job training and business development workshops, create a forum for small business owners and teach traditionally seasonal businesses how to sustain year-round. A job-training workshop can be expected before July 4, she said.

“We want to make sure they’re doing everything they can to strengthen themselves,” Engel said in an interview. “Small businesses are the mainstay of the economy.” — SIOBHAN BARTON

ISLIP TOWN

Soldiers can adopt a pet for free in May

Veterans and soldiers can find a new furry friend at the Islip Town animal shelter for free this month.

In honor of Memorial Day, the shelter is waiving pet adoption fees in May for current soldiers and veterans. The fees will be paid by Live. Love. Bark Dog Rescue Inc., the shelter’s nonprofit volunteer group.

Interested applicants must show a military ID, veteran ID, veteran organization membership card or military tags.

Adoptions will follow standard application procedure, and additional adoptions will include regular fees.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our veterans and for our animal shelter to work together. Thanks to the generosity of Live. Love. Bark, we are able to give our veterans the love and companionship of a new pet free of charge, and at the same time, make more room for other adoptable animals to come into our shelter,” said town Councilman John Cochrane in a release.

To check out the shelter’s adoptable animals online, visit facebook.com/islipanimals or pinterest.com/islippetshelter. The shelter is at 210 S. Denver Ave., Bay Shore. — SOPHIA CHANG

HAMPTON BAYS

Library hosts second prom dress drive

The Hampton Bays Public Library is hosting a prom dress drive to help girls who might not otherwise be able to afford attending the spring ritual.

The prom dress drive started on April 28. Girls can find free dresses and shoes, purses, scarves and other accessories at the library through June 6.

The library, on Ponquogue Avenue in Hampton Bays, is also accepting new and used dresses and accessories during that time.

Jackie Dunn, a young-adult librarian, said the library is responding to rising prices related to the prom.

“It’s really expensive now,” Dunn said. “A lot of the families are working-class, and they kind of need it.”

It’s the library’s second annual drive. Dunn estimated the library collected more than 200 dresses last year. She said the drive was so successful the library will provide dresses and accessories to girls outside Hampton Bays this year.

“Some of the dresses still have the tags on them,” Dunn said. “Some of these dresses were never used.” — WILL JAMES

HEMPSTEAD

Town approves new capital bond projects

The Town of Hempstead Board unanimously approved 52 capital budget bond projects for a total of $36 million Tuesday.

The smallest project on which the seven board members voted was the issuance of $10,000 Serial Bonds for acquisition of various light equipment and furnishings for the Board of Zoning Appeals.

The largest was $17.3 million to finance highway and road improvements by the Highway Department.

One interesting project was $225,000 for an animal ambulance with X-ray and other equipment.

Felix Procacci of Franklin Square wanted to know if the town could buy secondhand equipment, like a machine he saw on the Internet that had a three-year warranty.

“No,” responded Town Supervisor Kate Murray, adding that such a purchase “must” go through the bid process.

Of the town’s capital projects, $21.075 million still await approval.

— SID CASSESE

HEMPSTEAD VILLAGE

Eight to be added to Wall of Fame

The Village of Hempstead plans to put eight names on its Wall of Fame at Kennedy Memorial Park at a luncheon for older Americans on May 15.

Hempstead’s Wall of Fame is dedicated to residents who have furthered good citizenship in both the village and the nation, officials said. This year’s event will honor the third group of inductees since it was founded in 2005.

The 2014 Wall of Fame Inductees are:

* Alan Dunkley, a teacher for 38 years at Jackson Main School.

* James A. Garner, former Hempstead mayor and the first black mayor on Long Island.

* Lawrence J. Goldstein, a former village justice.

* Earlene Hooper, the Democratic Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly from the 18th District.

* Mel Jackson, a community and civil rights activist who heads the Leadership Training Institute in the village.

* Delores C. Kershaw, a longtime community service volunteer.

* A. Patricia Moore, a former village trustee and village special counsel.

* Barbara Powell Sr., a longtime civil rights activist. — SID CASSESE