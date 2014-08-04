Roundup: Superfund site no longer a health threat, commission spots open

WEST BABYLON

Superfund site no longer a health threat

A New York State Superfund site in West Babylon no longer presents a threat to public health or the environment, according to state environmental officials, who propose delisting it from a registry of hazardous waste sites.

Soil under the U.S. Electroplating Corp. plant, 100 Field St., in 1998 contained levels of cadmium and chromium more than 100 times acceptable levels, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Some of the metal seeped into groundwater.

Workers removed more than 500 tons of contaminated soil, and levels of the contaminants in groundwater were minimal in recent tests, the DEC reported in a statement.

Hazardous waste disposal at the plant, on one-tenth of an acre in an industrial district, occurred from 1971 to 1981.

Public comment is invited until Aug. 30, the DEC said. If no new information is received to alter the delisting proposal, the site will be removed from the Superfund registry on Sept. 20. — NICHOLAS SPANGLER

NORTH HEMPSTEAD

2 commission spots open for preservation

The Town of North Hempstead is searching for two residents to join its Historic Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth is accepting applications for the seven-member commission, which works with the town to preserve historic sites and communities.

The commission can nominate sites and neighborhoods for landmark designation. It also considers requests for physical alterations on landmarked properties.

The members must be appointed by the town board and will serve three-year terms. The board meets several times a year, and the positions to be filled are unpaid.

Applicants are asked to email a resume and cover letter to Commissioner of Finance at careers@northhempsteadny.gov. — SCOTT EIDLER



MANHASSET

New signal, turn lane under construction

North Hempstead Town is attempting to slow traffic in a section of Manhasset.

A new right turn signal has been installed at the intersection of Plandome Road and Manhasset Avenue. A right-hand turn lane has been added from Manhasset Avenue south onto Plandome Road.

Town officials said the goal of the project is to ease traffic flow onto Plandome Road from nearby Manhasset High School.

Work began last week and is expected to be finished in August. The project costs $129,000 and is funded from the town’s capital fund. — SCOTT EIDLER



EAST ROCKAWAY

Fire department gets gear through grant

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded $128,749 in an Assistance to Firefighters Grant to the East Rockaway fire department.

The grant, announced July 25 for this community still recovering from superstorm Sandy, will be used to acquire 35 sets of structural firefighting-personal protective equipment (PPE) for new recruits; 35 breathing apparatus masks; 18 PPE sets for EMTs and 20 firefighter emergency escape systems.

The grant is meant to enhance the health and safety of the public and firefighting personnel and to provide a continuum of support for emergency responders regarding fire, medical, and all hazard events, according to a news release from East Rockaway Fire Department Chief James Henshaw.

The grant will help provide the department with needed resources, Henshaw said.

East Rockaway Mayor Francis T. Lenahan Jr. said in the release: “This is the 12th consecutive time that ... [we] have been successful in being awarded a U.S. Department of Homeland Security Grant in the last 10 years.

“In total, the Fire Department has been awarded in excess of $1.95 million in federal grants, which ranks among the highest nationwide for a volunteer fire department. These federally funded grants allow the Fire Department to procure essential equipment while keeping the cost burden away from our local taxpayer.” — SID CASSESE



ISLIP

Shelter adopt-a-thon seeks homes for pets

Dogs and cats will be shown off on a red carpet during an adopt-a-thon held at the Town of Islip Animal Shelter on Saturday in hopes of finding them homes.

The animal shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center will hold the event -- sponsored by Live.Love.Bark Dog Rescue Inc., the town shelter’s nonprofit volunteer group -- with music from a DJ, a hot dog truck and other local vendors from noon to 3 p.m.

Adoption fees for dogs are $105 and cats $40, which includes spay or neutering, a rabies shot and microchip. Pets that have been waiting six months or longer to be adopted will have reduced fees with Live.Love.Bark paying a portion, the town said, putting the cost for adopting a dog at $55 and a cat at $10.

The shelter will also offer separate microchipping service for dogs and cats for $25.

Tickets for a 50/50 raffle and numerous basket raffles will also be available. The shelter requests that only pets getting a microchip attend, and those pets that are nervous or aggressive should be muzzled before the procedure. All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.

For more information, contact Venessa Rotundi at 631-224-5485 or visit www.facebook.com/islipanimals. — SARAH ARMAGHAN



NEW HYDE PARK

Meds disposal event at high school lot

A “Shed the Meds” program to help residents safely dispose of unused or expired medications is being held Saturday and is sponsored by state Sen. Jack M. Martins (R-Mineola), Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Legis. Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park).

The drop-off site will be at the New Hyde Park Memorial High School parking lot on Evergreen Avenue across from Tully Park from 9 a.m. until noon.

“Safe disposal helps protect the environment and eliminates the risk of these drugs getting into the hands of small children or those who might misuse them,” Martins said. “Improper disposal of medications, such as pouring them down the toilet, can potentially pollute local waterways.”

Residents will be able to drive up, drop off their medications and drive away. All collected medication will be safely disposed of by officers from the Nassau County Police Department, who will be supervising the program.

For further information on the program, please call Martins’ office at 516-746-5924.

— LISA IRIZARRY