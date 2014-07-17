Roundup: Suffolk County Police Department offers teen driving safety course

Starting next week, the Suffolk County Police Department will offer a driving safety course for teenagers.

Free “Crash Course in Crash Avoidance” classes will be available in Westhampton for drivers between the ages of 16 and 18.

The 2½-hour course is designed to supplement training from the department of motor vehicles, defensive driving courses and other driver education programs. The course teaches new drivers how to anticipate and avoid dangerous road situations. Among the topics to be covered are vehicle dynamics, braking, cornering, acceleration and crash avoidance.

The course features a short classroom lecture followed by a live demonstration on the police department’s Emergency Vehicles Operations Course.

There will be 10 sessions offered between July 21 and 25, with a morning class that begins at 9 a.m. and an afternoon class that begins at 1 p.m. All classes are taught at the Suffolk Police Academy, 110 Old Country Rd., Westhampton.

A permission slip and waiver must be signed in advance. For more information or to register, call the Suffolk Police EVOC Academy at 631-852-6109.

— DENISE M. BONILLA



GLEN COVE

Council candidate has $8G for race

Glen Cove City Council candidate Theresa Moschetta has $8,307 on hand for her campaign for a special election in November, according to campaign finance filings. Moschetta, who is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines, is expected to face Joseph Capobianco, an attorney, who is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines.

Moschetta, an insurance executive, raised $3,375 since last month and loaned her campaign $5,000, filings show.

Capobianco has not filed a report with the New York State Board of Elections. He said he is unsure how he will finance the campaign.

Campaign finance filings were due Tuesday for candidates or committees that have raised or spent $1,000 or more.

Both campaigns filed their petitions to get on the ballot with the Nassau County board of elections last week with more than the required signatures.

The two are running to fill the seat held by Nicholas DiLeo, a Democrat who died in April. The victor will serve a one-year term rather than the regular two years. On Tuesday, Mayor Reginald Spinello and the City Council appointed former City Councilman Anthony Jimenez, a Democrat, to fill the seat until the election. Jimenez’s appointment leaves the council split with three Republicans and three Democrats.

— TED PHILLIPS



LINDENHURST

Oldie but goodie: Building turns 100

A celebration is scheduled Sunday in honor of the 100th anniversary of a Lindenhurst building.

The Old Village Hall Museum was built in 1914 on Wellwood Avenue, where it remained next to the village’s main firehouse until last year. Before being turned into a museum, the building had been used at various times as a village hall, a courthouse and a police station. Because a new, larger firehouse is being built, the building was moved in December next to a 1901 railroad depot and train car in Irmisch Park. Officials envision the area becoming a historic exhibition site. The items from the museum are being moved into a new museum location at 272 S. Wellwood Ave.

The celebration is planned in Irmisch Park from 2 to 5 p.m. with a brief ceremony at 3 p.m. Desserts and beverages will be provided by the Lindenhurst Historical Society, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic and lawn chairs.

Because work is continuing on a new foundation for old village hall, the building will not be open. However, the depot and train car will be open, according to historical society officials.

— DENISE M. BONILLA



LONG BEACH

Play it safe, kids, and get a reward

Long Beach police plans to give vouchers to children seen practicing bicycle safety and wearing helmets.

Through its “Commendable Kids” program, city police plan to issue tickets worth up to $4 for food from nine area businesses. The businesses participating include Gino’s Pizza, Tutti Frutti, 20 Degrees, Baskin-Robbins, West End Pizza, East End Pizza, Ralph’s Italian Ices and Long Beach Diner.

The Long Beach police commissioner is expected to reimburse businesses with $2 for each voucher, using criminal prosecution funds, city officials said.

— JOHN ASBURY



AMITYVILLE

Trustees OK $10G to study rezoning

The Village of Amityville plans to hire a professional planner to advise on possible rezoning of the Brunswick Hospital property.

Without naming possible candidates, trustees this week approved spending up to $10,000 to hire a firm.

Property owner BH Realty wants to redevelop the 7.67-acre parcel at Broadway and Louden Avenue, which has been mostly vacant since 2012, but says it first needs rezoning for retail business.

Trustees have moved deliberately on the issue, in part because their power to approve zoning changes gives them significant leverage over the owner in determining the type of project that might be built there.

Mayor James Wandell said at a hearing Monday on a change of zone for the site that no decision would be issued until September.

Current zoning, which BH Realty lawyer Joseph Buzzell said has not been updated for at least 70 years and is an impediment to redevelopment, splits the property into residential and retail zones.

Some residents questioned the cost of hiring a consultant, and former Deputy Mayor Peter Casserly, speaking from the audience, suggested cost could be passed on to BH Realty, a practice he said is common.

But Downtown Revitalization Committee co-chairman Tom Howard supported the measure. “We’re going to be spending big time if we don’t spend the money right now,” he said. “I definitely think the money you spend is worth it.”

— NICHOLAS SPANGLER



MELVILLE

Location changed for housing lottery

The lottery drawing for units in an affordable senior housing complex being built in Melville has been relocated.

Town of Huntington officials said there was such an overwhelming response for The Club at Melville lottery that the drawing for the 260 residences, scheduled for today, has been moved to Huntington High School. The time of the lottery has also been changed to 1:30 p.m.

Town officials said more than 1,300 intake forms were submitted by the July 10 deadline for the over-55 affordable community. Although applicants do not have to be in attendance for the drawing, officials made the move in anticipation of a large turnout.

Applicants not able to attend the drawing can view a posting of the unofficial results in near-real time by clicking on an icon at the bottom of the town website’s home page, huntingtonny.gov.

The town expects the lottery to take from four to six hours.

— DEBORAH S. MORRIS



ROCKVILLE CENTRE

A wheel deal: Bicycle lockers for commuters

The village of Rockville Centre announced Wednesday that six bicycle lockers are available for resident LIRR commuters on a first-come, first-served basis.

The lockers, provided by the New York State Department of Transportation, are in Parking Field 5 behind the police department, at the railroad station.

“With gas prices ... likely to rise even more, residents can now pedal to the railroad and leave their bicycles in a safe, secure location before getting on the train,” Mayor Francis X. Murray said. “I think the lockers are a great addition to the village and provide our residents with a viable, healthy alternative for getting to and from the railroad.”

Each locker fits a standard bicycle and helmet. Lockers are affordably priced, with a $40 key deposit refunded at the end of the one-year lease of $60.

Village spokeswoman Julie Scully said, “If this is a successful locker program, the village may seek additional ones.”

Residents interested in obtaining a locker can call 516-678-9244.

— SID CASSESE



FREEPORT

Kennedy named to mayors’ committees

Mayor Robert Kennedy has been named to the Community Development and Housing Standing Committee as well as the Tourism, Arts, Parks, Entertainment and Sports Standing Committee with the United States Conference of Mayors.

The appointments took place at the group’s conference in Dallas in late June.

The conference is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more, represented by its chief elected official, the mayor.

Mayors contribute to the development of national urban policy by serving on one or more of the conference’s standing committees.

— SID CASSESE