Roundup: Town agency giving arts center $115G

North Hempstead’s Business and Tourism Development Corp. plans to award $115,000 to the Gold Coast Arts Center, funding a film festival and other programming.

The town’s quasi-governmental agency will spend $100,000 to fund programming and outreach for the center’s annual film festival this fall. The center will receive $15,000 for programming.

The center’s name was changed earlier this year from the Great Neck Arts Center, part of a deal between the nonprofit and the town. The town had spent $850,000 to pay off the center’s mortgage and debt, assuming ownership of the space. The town last year allocated $150,000 for center programming.

The Gold Coast Film Festival, which screens both short and feature films, is scheduled for the first week of November.

— SCOTT EIDLER



BABYLON

Replacement signs at pump-out stations

The Town of Babylon has received a grant to replace signage for its boat pump-out stations that were damaged by superstorm Sandy.

The town has received a $5,000 grant from the state’s Environmental Facilities Corporation, via the federal Clean Vessel Assistance Program, which provides grants for the installation, renovation and replacement of pump-out stations for the removal and disposal of recreational boater septic waste. Federal laws prohibit dumping marine sewage overboard.

The town plans to replace signs at its three pump-out stations at Gilgo Beach Marina, Cedar Beach Marina and Tanner Park Marina. The town will also replace two large signs in channels in the Great South Bay where 90 percent of boaters travel, said Brian Zitani, the town’s waterways management supervisor.

The signs will direct boaters to state pump stations at Captree State Park and Bergen Point. “Most of the local people know about them, but it helps for transients and out-of-towners not familiar with the area,” he said.

— DENISE M. BONILLA



EAST MEADOW

‘Stand for Children’ in Eisenhower Park

The Child Care Council of Nassau and the Nassau County Association for the Education of Young Children are hosting their 17th annual Stand for Children Day in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

The free children’s event will be held tomorrow from 10 a.m. to noon at Eisenhower Park, adjacent to the children’s playground near parking lot 2 on Hempstead Turnpike.

The event will include the presentation of the Advocate of the Year Award, appearances by public officials, an interactive children’s musical performance, and the opportunity to help Nassau County’s youth plant seedlings in the children’s garden, organizers said.

Usually drawing more than 200 young children from child care programs across Nassau County, Stand for Children Day serves as a rededication to the issues surrounding the well-being and development of children; particularly those that address quality and affordable child care, organizers said.

For more information, call 516-358-9250, email jbrackman@childcarenassau.org or visit childcarenassau.org.

— AISHA AL-MUSLIM



ISLIP/MASSAPEQUA

Scouts present flag at WTC site service

Two Boy Scouts from Long Island helped present The National 9/11 Flag — lauded as the modern-day version of The Star-Spangled Banner — during a Memorial Day service at the World Trade Center site.

Steven Walis, an Islip High School sophomore, and Thomas Single, a freshman at Massapequa High School, both 15, walked alongside first responders and unfolded the flag — which measures about 20 feet high and 30 feet wide — in front of a crowd Thursday at the memorial site.

Two days after Sept. 11, 2001, construction workers hung an American flag above the wreckage at a building across the street from the towers. After months of wear, its tattered remnants made its way to all 50 states and were stitched back together by 30,000 people who have survived disasters, including the shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, and the tornadoes in Greensburg, Kansas, said Jeff Parness, founder and chairman of the New York Says Thank You Foundation, which helped launch the project.

“I’m very proud of my dad having the courage to go back there and walk into the museum,” said Steven, a First Class Scout of Troop 327, whose father, John Walis, was a New York City firefighter who helped in the rescue efforts at Ground Zero.

The flag is now part of the permanent collection inside the National September 11 Memorial Museum.

“It was the first day a lot of first responders went back there,” said Thomas, a Star Scout with Troop 660. “It was an emotionally trying day, but it’s just all about giving back.”

— SARAH ARMAGHAN



UNIONDALE

Games for physically challenged to begin

The opening ceremony for the Nassau County Empire State Games for the Physically Challenged will be at 6:30 p.m. today at the Mitchel Athletic Complex on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard.

Competition and demonstrations are Friday and Saturday at the Complex and Nassau Community College.

“The young student athletes ... in the weekend of events are truly inspirational to watch ... [and] I thank all those who generously support the Games!” said County Executive Edward Mangano.

Mangano and a committee of citizens began raising the necessary donations to save the games after the state stopped funding them in 2011.

With the support of private-sector donations, the Games for the Physically Challenged is celebrating “30 Years of Ability” in 2014, officials said.

For more information, visit nassaucountypcgames.com.

— SID CASSESE



ISLIP

Weekly farmers mart to be at Town Hall

The long-running Islip farmers market is returning for the season and setting up shop in the parking lot of Town Hall.

Starting Saturday, the market will run from 7 a.m. to noon. More than 29 vendors are participating this year, selling fruit, vegetables, baked goods and breads, pastas, cheese and dairy, plants and flowers, and even dog treats.

The Islip market is part of the Long Island Growers Market, with locations in Huntington Village, Hauppauge, Garden City, Seaford, Roslyn, North Hills, Rockville Centre, Locust Valley, Riverhead, Port Jefferson and Patchogue.

The Islip market will run every Saturday until Nov. 22.

— SOPHIA CHANG