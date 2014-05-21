Roundup: Town of Oyster Bay OKs water district bonds

The Oyster Bay Town Board on Tuesday approved the South Farmingdale Water District’s plan to sell $6.8 million in bonds to pay for system upgrades.

Willis Carman, attorney for the district, told the board the money would be used to repaint the aging water tank at Langdon Road, improve secondary mains and add security cameras at unmanned facilities.

Gary Loesch, the district’s consulting engineer from H2M in Melville, said the water tank was built in 1953 and last painted in 1997. He said painting would cost $2.5 million, because the process is complicated.

Loesch said the bond financing would raise the tax rate for district residents by $2.85 per $100 of assessed valuation. That means the owner of the average house would pay $28.50 more per year.

The bonds will also pay for installing filters to remove iron from well water and adding new pipes to resolve problems that reduced water pressure and hampered firefighters.

— BILL BLEYER





NASSAU COUNTY

Fleet Week events at schools and parks

This year’s Fleet Week New York, the 26th annual event of demonstrations by the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard, includes exhibitions in Nassau County starting Thursday.

Besides demonstrations at schools in the county, these two free events will be open to the public:

* East Meadow — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Eisenhower Park, the Navy will display operational equipment and hold its mine countermeasures aerial demonstration. Helicopters will be on display, and the Navy Band Northeast will perform.

* Freeport — From noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, at Randall Park, the Navy will repeat its mine countermeasures aerial demonstration. The two MH-60S helicopters used will land and be on display.

— SID CASSESE



GLEN HEAD

Boaters to get refund for electric service

The Oyster Bay Town Board on Tuesday voted to refund the fees paid by 61 boat owners at Tappen Beach Marina for electric service for this entire season because power was shut off after a February fire.

While all of the boaters are scheduled to have electricity again within a month, the town decided to return a total of $12,649.50 to the 61 boaters as compensation for the inconvenience.

The town is moving to overhaul the marina, where the docks have deteriorated and the wiring caused a fire in February.

— BILL BLEYER