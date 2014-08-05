Roundup: Two elected in sanitation district, Zoe location added to Superfund list

HEMPSTEAD TOWN

Two elected to sanitation district

Voters in the Town of Hempstead elected two candidates to the Sanitary District No. 2 in Baldwin, Roosevelt and South Hempstead.

Incumbent Brian F. O’Connor ran unopposed and was elected to a five-year term, garnering 843 votes during the July 31 election, according to the district.

Carl DeHaney was elected to a four-year term after taking over the seat of Dennis Meekins, who died in January. DeHaney received 853 votes, besting challengers Michael Guerriere, who received 545 votes and Ralph Rose, who received 123 votes in the election.

Each commissioner is paid $7,500 annually. The district serves about 55,000 residents and businesses in Baldwin, Roosevelt, South Hempstead and parts of Rockville Centre, Uniondale and Freeport. — JOHN ASBURY

NEW HYDE PARK

Former Zoe site now on Superfund list

The former Zoe Chemical Co., at 1801 Falmouth Ave. in New Hyde Park, has been placed on the Registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Sites by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The site “presents a significant threat to public health and/or the environment,” according to a DEC notice. Previous operations at the site “have resulted in contamination of soil, groundwater and soil vapor at levels exceeding applicable standards, criteria and guidance values,” the agency reported.

Additional investigation is needed to define the nature and the extent of contamination on and off site and to address environmental contamination, and current and potential human exposures, the notice reported.

The Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Site Program -- the state Superfund -- identifies, investigates and cleans up sites where the disposal of hazardous waste may present a threat to public health and the environment.

Representatives of the property’s owners, Seaboard Estates, could not be reached for comment.

The site, near New Hyde Park Memorial High School, is described on the DEC website as containing “significant contamination” including petroleum, volatile chemicals, metals and pesticides. A nearly 45,000 square foot one-story brick structure remains on the property.

A timetable for cleanup has not been set, said DEC spokeswoman Lisa King. — LISA IRIZARRY



NORTH HEMPSTEAD TOWN

Permit grace period expires at year's end

Time is running out for a reprieve for Town of North Hempstead residents who have made improvements to their properties without the proper permits.

A “temporary reconciliation period” that started in July 2012 expires on Dec. 31. That grace period allows residents to obtain permits for construction, improvements and alterations without paying a fee equal to four times the normal amount for projects undertaken without the initial approvals.

“This program is aimed at keeping our residents safe while giving them an incentive to bring their homes up to code,” Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said. “We encourage residents to take advantage of this program before the end of the year.

Officials said an extension of the reprieve is being considered for next year.

For more information, North Hempstead residents can call 311 or (516) 869-6311.

— LISA IRIZARRY



PORT WASHINGTON

Soil, groundwater contaminated at site

An investigation of a state Superfund Site in Port Washington has determined that soil and groundwater were contaminated by dry cleaning operations at Plaza Cleaners, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The site at 966 Port Washington Blvd. is a Class 2 site in the State Registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Sites. That classification “represents a significant threat to public health or the environment,” the DEC reported.

The agency’s initial investigation, found the trichloroethene, a chemical used in the dry-cleaning process, the DEC reported. The contamination is migrating off-site and being checked through a network of monitoring wells, according to the DEC.

Agency officials say that cleanup of the site is necessary “to prevent further contamination of the aquifer.”

Officials will begin a feasibility study to develop cleanup alternatives, agency officials wrote. The DEC will then develop a draft cleanup plan. The public will have a chance to review that plan and comment on it a future public hearing. — SCOTT EIDLER



BROOKHAVEN TOWN

One-day conference on women in October

Brookhaven Town has announced plans to host a daylong conference in October on wellness and personal growth for women.

The eighth annual “Women Empowering Women” conference, sponsored by the town’s Division of Women’s Services, is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville.

The event will include guest speakers, vendors and four workshops on the topics “Making Extra Income,” “Stress Management: Work, Life Balance, Meditation,” “Spirituality: Be Inspired and Empowered” and “Benefits of Healthy Eating.”

Registration is $20 for town residents and $30 for nonresidents. The fees include breakfast and lunch. Registration for vendors is $75.

Registration in advance is required. For information, call 631-698-2074, email womenservices@brookhaven.org or visit the town website, brookhaven.org. — CARL MACGOWAN

