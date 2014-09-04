Roundup: Village gets official building department

The Village of Port Washington North is getting its official building department.

Village trustees authorized the establishment of the department and the position of superintendent of buildings in a 3-0 vote Tuesday night.

Mayor Bob Weitzner has said the village always maintained an informal department and needed to pass the law to accommodate appointing a building superintendent.

Previously, the village had two building inspectors managing the department. A superintendent of buildings signals an authority figure in the department, in case an issue arises between a resident and inspector that needs to be appealed or reconsidered, the mayor said.

“I’m pleased that the board supported this change,” Weitzner said Wednesday. “It certainly will be better for our residents in establishing a better management structure within the department, and people should come by and check it out.”

— SCOTT EIDLER





NASSAU COUNTY

Assessor's office extends its hours

Nassau County’s Department of Assessment will extend its morning, evening and weekend hours beginning next month as residents prepare to file for a variety of property tax exemptions.

“Nassau County offers a number of property tax exemptions, including basic and enhanced STAR, veterans, senior citizen, Cold War veterans, volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers, limited income disability and home improvement,” Acting County Assessor Jim Davis said in a news release. “I urge all homeowners to take advantage of these new hours and to file for their property tax exemptions.”

The Assessment Department will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in October.

The office will be also be open those same extended hours on Nov. 5, 6, 12, 13, 18, 20 and on Dec. 2, 4, 9, 11, 17 and 18.

And the department will have rare Saturday availability from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 11, Nov. 8, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13.

The department, located on the fourth floor at 240 Old Country Rd. in Mineola, typically operates from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said in the release that the extended hours will make it easier for homeowners “to file their exemption applications at times more suited to their busy schedules.”

— ROBERT BRODSKY





ISLANDWIDE

Vision Long Island event set for Sept. 20

Vision Long Island is hosting its second Smart Growth Saturday on Sept. 20 in Great Neck Plaza, Rockville Centre, Babylon and Port Jefferson.

The group, which promotes sustainable downtown areas, is inviting people to visit Long Island communities with revitalization projects underway and well-managed main streets, showing the progress of downtown renewal across Long Island.

Tours will start at 11 a.m. at the village hall in each community. The events are free but reservations are required as space is limited.

For more information, call 631-261-0242 or go to visionlongisland.org.

The Great Neck Plaza tour will be led by Mayor Jean Celender. The Rockville Centre tour will be led by Deputy Village Administrator Kathleen Murray.

The Babylon tour will be led by Mayor Ralph Scordino. The Port Jefferson tour will be led by Suffolk County Planning Commission chairman David Calone and a representative of the Port Jefferson Business Improvement District.

— SID CASSESE





BABYLON TOWN

Clerk's office restricts hours for license applications

Town of Babylon residents seeking New York State hunting and fishing licenses from the town clerk’s office will now have to visit between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays, Clerk Carol Quirk announced.

The restricted hours are in response to a new state licensing process that takes longer to complete, town officials said.

The clerk’s office will remain open until 4:30 p.m. for other business.

For additional information, call 631-957-4292.

Town Hall is located at 200 E. Sunrise Hwy. in Lindenhurst.

— NICHOLAS SPANGLER





SUFFOLK COUNTY

Loan helps nonprofit refinance homes

A Smithtown nonprofit will receive a $3.3 million loan from a Manhattan nonprofit lender to refinance nine houses for disabled people.

The houses, located in Brookhaven and Islip towns and owned by Options for Community Living, provide shelter and support services for 34 residents with mental illness, AIDS or HIV, or other chronic health conditions, according to a news release from the Community Preservation Corporation.

The corporation provided the loan to Options for Community Living, which operates more than 150 sites housing more than 1,000 adults and children, according to its website.

“Supportive housing ensures that the state’s most vulnerable populations have the basic tools necessary to maximize their ability to live independently,” Michael Skrebutenas, senior vice president of the corporation, said in a statement.

The corporation, which specializes in affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization projects, reported it has invested about $70 million in more than 600 housing units in Suffolk County since it was founded in 1974.

— CARL MACGOWAN





NEW HYDE PARK

Annual street fair set for Sept. 20

The annual Village of New Hyde Park Street Fair will be held Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. along Jericho Turnpike from Covert Avenue to New Hyde Park Road.

“It’s one of our biggest community events here in the village,” said Janet Bevers, street fair coordinator and assistant to the village board. “We typically attract from 15,000 to 20,000 visitors on that day. The community comes out and the businesses come out and it’s great fun.”

Vendors offer food, clothing, jewelry and homemade crafts.

Additionally, “our restaurants will sell their foods outdoors,” Bevers said.

“There’ll be plenty of different types of food,” she said. “Between the village restaurants and the food court there’ll be something for every palate.”

A children’s carnival featuring inflatable rides will be set up in the parking lot across from the village hall. A petting zoo and pony rides will be featured on Lakeville Road.

“A lot of charities, school service organizations, and the American Legion and VFW will also be doing fundraising or distributing information,” Bevers said.

— LISA IRIZARRY