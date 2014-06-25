Roundup: Mangano proposes Nassau website for sharing services

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano is proposing a cloud-based website that aims to improve centralized bidding across local municipalities and school districts — while encouraging increased sharing of services.

The administration has entered into a three-year contract with Spec Bid Holdings Inc. of Roslyn Heights to operate the site, at a cost of $637,000. The county will offset that expense with a $353,000 state grant, officials said.

Mangano called the site “a first-of-its-kind, 100 percent transparent” venture that runs on cloud storage technology instead of costlier software. Officials said it would “streamline and simplify” Nassau’s current bidding system, which is used by municipalities, schools and taxing districts to obtain common goods and services such as paper and natural gas.

“The system will allow all of our contracts and blanket purchase orders to be downloaded and searchable, send out bids through instant alerts via email to both buyers and sellers for increased efficiencies, and encourage participation in leveraged buying,” Mangano said in a statement, noting that the new site could be “accessed from anywhere, on any device,” unlike the current shared bidding portal.

Mangano added that the county hopes to launch this summer and also is exploring shared purchasing of electricity, micro-turbines, fuel cells and other types of power.

The County Legislature’s Rules Committee is expected to consider the contract at its next meeting on Monday.

— PAUL LAROCCO



OYSTER BAY TOWN

Town official phasing out legal practice

Leonard Symons, a full-time Oyster Bay deputy public safety commissioner, is phasing out his private legal practice.

The former town board member and Nassau County assistant district attorney has been a frequent presence in Nassau courtrooms, particularly in Family Court in Westbury where he works as an assigned counsel for two state programs.

Public Safety Commissioner Justin McCaffrey and town attorney Leonard Genova said Symons has been able to make court appearances during the day — sometimes twice in the same day — because he more than made up the time by working nights and weekends managing security at town events and attending community and professional association meetings.

“We run hundreds of events,” said McCaffrey, who is Symons’ supervisor. “The vast majority of my employees do work nights and weekends.”

Symons, of Plainview, coordinates emergency preparedness responses, Genova said, adding that Symons has purchased weather equipment and goes to weather conferences at his own expense.

Genova said Symons decided late last year to phase out his private practice and is now wrapping up ongoing cases. He is paid $104,000 for his full-time town job.

“I have been a workaholic all my life, and continue to be,” Symons, 71, said yesterday. But he added that “I just can’t do 80 hours a week anymore, and I’m at the point in my life where I really want to devote all my energies to my passion of emergency management and meteorology.”

— BILL BLEYER



BROOKHAVEN

50 firms to attend job fair tomorrow

Fifty companies will be looking to hire at Brookhaven Town’s annual job fair tomorrow.

The event, sponsored by the town and the Brookhaven Business Advisory Council, is open to the public and free. The Suffolk County Sherriff’s Office and Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center are among the employers participating.

“The Job Fair is a great opportunity for job hunters to connect with companies that are looking for qualified candidates,” Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said in a statement. “Helping people find good paying jobs is one way that government can work with the private sector to stimulate the local economy.”

Town officials recommend job seekers bring resumes and be prepared to speak with prospective employers. Recent college graduates are encouraged to attend.

The fair will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill in Farmingville.

— DEON J. HAMPTON



ISLIP

Town planning board agrees to divide plot

The Islip Town planning board has unanimously approved an application to subdivide a parcel in Bohemia into two lots.

The Bohemia site, located on LoGrande Court near DaVinci and Johnson streets, will be converted into two lots for vehicle repair and construction equipment storage, according to representatives for the applicant, J.D. Posillico.

The board reserved a decision on an application to build a bakery in Central Islip at the corner of Suffolk Avenue and North Peters Boulevard after a resident complained about traffic in the area. Jose Vazquez applied to build a 16-seat bakery selling pastries and cakes, according to his architect, Fernando Villa of Astoria.

Daisy Gutierrez, who lives nearby on Applegate Drive, told the planning board that while she “loves (that) my neighborhood is becoming nicer,” she was concerned about traffic on Suffolk Avenue with the presence of several convenience and fast-food stores.

“Traffic is already a nightmare in my neighborhood,” Gutierrez said. Board member Michael Kennedy recused himself from the vote.

The board also reserved decisions on an application to build a dialysis practice on the corner of Carleton Avenue and West Adams Street in East Islip, and an application to build a deli and retail store at the corner of Marvin Road and Fifth Avenue in Bay Shore. Kennedy recused himself on the Bay Shore deli application as well.

The board also unanimously approved an application for overnight storage of vehicles at a parcel at Hoffman Avenue and Newton Place in Hauppauge, and an application to maintain a mixed-use building at the corner of Railroad Avenue and Hiddink Street in Sayville.

— SOPHIA CHANG



GREAT NECK

LIRR to resume platform renovation

The Long Island Rail Road is to resume renovation work on its westbound platform in Great Neck on Monday.

The new construction phase will complete rehabilitation on the platform after the LIRR repaired the eastbound portion last year, LIRR officials said in a news release.

“The new platform will provide an even surface for passengers who are boarding and exiting trains,” the release said.

Plans to resurface the uneven platform, retaining walls, pedestrian overpass, canopy, and stairs will continue through early October, the release said. Work is scheduled for daytime hours and is not expected to affect train service, but it will leave the elevator and main stairway from Barstow Road out of service.

Travelers wishing to access the westbound platform should use the temporary staircase west of the station house. Officials recommended that customers who have difficulty with stairs use accessibility ramps at Little Neck or Manhasset stations.

— SIOBHAN BARTON