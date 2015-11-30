Russel Wilson has 5 TD passes to lead Seahawks over Steelers

SEATTLE -- Russell Wilson's career-best day proved better than a record-setting performance by Ben Roethlisberger.

Wilson threw a career-high five touchdown passes, including two TDs to Doug Baldwin in the final 8:12, and the Seattle Seahawks held on for a wild 39-30 win over Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

Seattle kept pace in the NFC wild-card race, but suffered a significant loss with Jimmy Graham injuring the patellar tendon in his right knee in the fourth quarter. Coach Pete Carroll said Graham will need surgery and is out for the season.

Wilson threw three touchdowns to Baldwin, including an 80-yard catch-and-run score with 2:01 left after Pittsburgh had trimmed Seattle's lead to 32-30.

Baldwin caught a crossing route on third-and-10 at the 20, broke two tackles and raced for the clinching score. Baldwin caught a 30-yard TD midway through the fourth after Pittsburgh had taken a 27-26 lead.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wilson also threw two touchdowns to Jermaine Kearse and Seattle (6-5) picked up a huge victory in its hopes of getting back to the postseason.

Roethlisberger threw for 456 yards -- the most ever against the Seahawks -- but was pulled with two minutes left and taken to the locker room for concussion protocol. The Steelers (6-5) had a two-game win streak end.

Roethlisberger was intercepted twice, including Richard Sherman's first of the season, and Landry Jones' attempt at a late rally ended on Kam Chancellor's pick at the Seattle 6 with 1:37 left.

It was the second interception thrown by Jones after a fake field goal in the first half went horribly wrong for Pittsburgh as the pass intended for tackle-eligible Alejandro Villanueva was intercepted by Jeremy Lane.

Wilson finished 21 of 30 for 345 yards passing and Seattle's offense came through on a day its defense was picked apart by Roethlisberger. Seattle won for the first time in Wilson's career when the opponent scored more than 24 points.

Wilson's first TD toss to Baldwin in the fourth quarter was a response to Markus Wheaton's 69-yard touchdown reception that had put the Steelers in front 27-26.

With Antonio Brown being hounded by Sherman most of the game, Wheaton was the beneficiary with nine catches for 201 yards, just the second wide receiver to top 200 yards receiving against the Seahawks.

Brown finished with six catches for 51 yards, but the Steelers couldn't overcome four turnovers.