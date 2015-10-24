Rutgers comes back from 25 points to edge Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Rutgers erased a 25-point third-quarter deficit by converting three fourth-quarter turnovers into touchdowns and Kyle Federico delivered the knockout blow -- a 26-yard field goal as time expired -- for a 55-52 victory yesterday at Indiana.

With 5:25 left in the third quarter, Indiana (4-3, 0-3) looked like it would coast to the victory after scoring its fourth straight touchdown of the second half, a 66-yard run by Devine Redding, to take a 52-27 lead.

But after Rutgers' Chris Laviano hit Leonte Carroo with a 42-yard touchdown, the Hoosiers botched the snap on a punt, Kemoko Turay scooped it up and scored on a 26-yard return to make it 56-39.

Robert Martin then scored on a 3-yard TD run to make it 52-46, and Paul James tied it at 52 on a 40-yard TD run with 6:29 left. But the extra point was blocked.

Indiana's Nate Sudfeld returned from an injured left ankle and threw for 464 yards and four TDs.

Martin ran for 124 yards and three TDs for Rutgers (3-3, 1-2).-- AP