Most of us cannot imagine coping with one diagnosis of cancer. Ruth Garland Lelle – named after an aunt who survived breast cancer back in 1935 – not only had to hear those dreaded words once, she had to bear the news five times over.

Ruth’s original diagnosis of breast cancer came in 1979, with reoccurrences of the disease over the next 27 years. How did she do it? “Wonderful, thoughtful family and friends” kept her going through the toughest of times, in addition to “keeping very busy, listening to good music, and reading.” Ruth also credits her amazing doctors for her multiple recoveries – for their expertise, wisdom, and genuine concern.

“No matter how you may feel, you put your best foot forward each day and be determined to feel good,” says Ruth. “Never give up.”

As if the cancer was not enough to bear, Ruth is now battling crippling arthritis due to the hormone medication she is on, but she’ll take the pain in return for the life she feels so blessed with.

“I still have a lot of living to do, people to see and places to go…and a lot of family who mean everything to me.”