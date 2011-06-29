Ryan Dunn's death warns us against DWI

Ryan Dunn is just the most recent celebrity to drink and drive. DWI charges are so common among Hollywood stars that they may seem to be no big deal to many celebrities.

No doubt, some of them may suffer from "invincibility syndrome." They think because they are big stars, nothing can happen to them, including getting into an accident while driving drunk.

I'm not saying that Dunn felt that way at all, but he did drive while intoxicated before dying in a crash last week.

I just hope that this serves as a warning to other Hollywooders who might be tempted to drink and drive. Think of how much Dunn is missed and don't do it!

-- Bonnie Fuller

Bonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.

Kardashian sighting

Kim Kardashian was seen browsing crystal-encrusted Christian Louboutin pumps at the swanky shoe designer's West Village boutique. She seems to quickly be checking things off her "to do" list for her upcoming nuptials.

