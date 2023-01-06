Sabres center Tage Thompson selected for NHL All-Star Game

Jan. 6—Tage Thompson's ascent to superstar status couldn't be ignored by the NHL.

Thompson, the Sabres' leading scorer with 30 goals only 36 games into the season, will represent the Atlantic Division at the NHL All-Star Game on Sat., Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla., the league announced Thursday night on ESPN.

Thompson, 25, entered Thursday ranked second in the NHL in goals, only three fewer than Connor McDavid, and was tied for fourth with 55 points. Last season, amid a breakout 38-goal campaign, the center was a candidate for the event's Last Man In voting, but Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was the leading vote-getter and joined Rasmus Dahlin on the division's all-star team

The NHL changed the selection process this season, though. Rather than beginning with a fan vote, the league's hockey operations department chose one player from each of the 32 teams. Former Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark was chosen to represent the Boston Bruins.

Fans will vote for the rest and can do so in two different ways.

A traditional online ballot launched Thursday for fans to select 12 players — two skaters and one goalie from each of the four divisions — to complete the 44-man roster for the skills competition and game. This will be combined with data from Twitter, as the NHL will count each time a player's name or handle is posted with the hashtag, "#NHLAllStarVote."

The 12 players selected by fans will be announced Jan. 19, and coaches will be selected next week based on division leaders in points percentage.

Thompson leads the league with three hat tricks this season, most recently his trifecta of goals Tuesday night in an overtime win in Washington over the Capitals. He has 29 goals and 55 points in his last 29 games.

Dahlin, 22, entered Thursday tied for second among all defensemen with 10 goals and third in points (39), while his 26:21 average ice time per game also ranked third. An early candidate for the Norris Trophy, Dahlin will rely on the fans to elect him to a second consecutive all-star game.

