Sachem North girls field League I title

It was a wild league championship Sunday in Suffolk girls indoor track, with numerous teams revving up for a run at a county championship this weekend. Bay Shore looked as impressive as ever in winning League II, its 24th consecutive league title. The Marauders set two championship meet records, Anisa Toppin in the triple jump and Imani McGhee in the long jump. But they were hardly the only school to make waves.



Sachem North won its second consecutive League I title, putting up 163 points, the highest point total in League I Championship Meet history, according to the Suffolk coaches official meet recap.



Field events were the Flaming Arrows' bread and butter, with the squad taking first in all of them. Sunja Joseph broke her own league record in the triple jump, going 37 feet, 1 inch. She set the previous meet record of 36-6.25 last season. Joseph also won the long jump, going 17-4.5. Melissa Michels was second, flying 16-10.

Kaitlyn Okvist won shot put, throwing 33 feet. Gabriella Czerw won the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches.



Alyssa Leto and Michels took second and third, respectively, in the 55-dash. Leto finished in 7.43 seconds. Michels crossed the line in 7.53 seconds.



Michels and Leto also took second and third, respectively, in the 300. Michels ran a 43.39. Leto finished in 44.79.



Nikki Fogarty won the 55-hurdles in 8.89 seconds. She was also second in the triple jump at 34-11.75

The 1,500 meter race walk earned the Flaming Arrows 24 points. Katie Michta won in 7:08.94. Natalie DeQuarto was second in 7:28.13. Kaitlin Martins finished third in 7:28.21.



Sachem North’s 4-x-200 meter relay team, composed of Leto, Leah Blackall, Ariana Mosquera and Kelly Gardner, won in 1:53.94.

