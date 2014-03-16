Sachem North's Katie Michta takes second in walk at nationals

Things are a lot different now for Sachem North’s Katie Michta. Last year, the senior was sitting on the sideline, nursing a heel injury that wiped out most of her winter season. This year, she’s made up for that lost time in a big way.

Two weeks after winning the New York State 1,500 meter race walk championship, Michta finished second in the one mile race walk at the New Balance Indoor Nationals, held Saturday at the Armory in Manhattan.

Her seven minute, 22.67 second finish was bested only by Ashleigh Resch from Ohio, who finished in 7:19.22.

“The race went out fast, as usual,” Michta said. “I tried to take it out in the lead but, it didn’t happen because two others took it out really fast. (Resch) stayed strong. I tried to push harder and stay close to her. A couple of times I tried to pass her, but she was strong and held me off.”

Michta said she expected the quick pace at the start of the mile-long race.

“It’s such a short distance for the walk,” Michta said. “One mile is basically a sprint for us. If you have a bad start, it sets you back a little bit. Everyone tries to go out in a good spot.”

The senior added that the toughest portion of the race was right after the midway point. The pain of the muscle-testing walk having already set in, the final half-mile is all about mental fortitude.

“You just have to keep pushing harder,” she said.

The pain of the race is something Michta would have signed up for immediately as she sat on the sidelines last year. She had one more year to put an exclamation point on her high school career, and she did just that.

“This has been the best season ever,” she said. “I couldn’t have been happier with it. After my injury, it just feels good to race hard again. I love these races so much. This is my life.”

Michta highlighted a LI-heavy field. East Islip’s Katharine Newhoff finished fourth in 7:31.10. Kings Park’s Alexandra Bennett finished fifth in 7:33.13 and Connetquot’s Monika Farmer was sixth in 7:34.63.

Kellenberg’s shuttle hurdle relay team, composed of Melany Belot, Danielle Correia, Bridget McNierney, and Gabby Schreib, placed fifth in 33.09 seconds, earning All-American status. Schreib in the lone sophomore on the squad.

“Being the sophomore, I had to step up my game,” Schreib said. “I had to push myself every inch, every second. Every little thing counts. When we had the lead, I kept thinking ‘ok, I have to push, go faster, and faster, and faster.”