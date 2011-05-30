Salary discussion tips new grads need to know

What a difference a year makes. This year's college graduates can enjoy those Memorial Day barbcues knowing that, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, both entry-level hiring and salary prospects are more promising this year than last.

However, you still have to put in substantial effort to get a good offer. As you research employers and positions, don't neglect to assess likely salaries, says Ted Turnasella, a compensation consultant in West Islip who also does seminars on "Negotiating the Salary I Want."

WHY: You'll likely be asked to submit to potential employers your salary expectation, and in many cases an application won't proceed with it. It's not just a "data thing." Knowing that pay range is an "attitude thing," as it makes you more confident if you need to negotiate for more, says Turnasella.

ASK: Don't bring the salary discussion up too soon; you need to establish your value to the employer first, he says. If you do get a lowball offer, be prepared to indicate you've done some research, found a range of X to Y for such positions, and wonder, "Is there any way the employer could consider coming closer to that?" Even if you've already expressed a salary expectation before doing the research, he says you can say, "I know I indicated such and such, but now that I've learned more about the job, I'd like to ask if you're willing to reopen that conversation."

WHERE: Check with your school's career center for salary resources and employer pay practices. Also websites such as Salary.com, PayScale.com, Indeed.com, and the salary calculator at Naceweb.org.