Salute to the girls state track & field champions

KATHLEEN CIBULS

Bayport-Blue Point, senior

100-meter hurdles, triple jump

Cibuls capped her senior year with two state championships. She won the Division II triple jump with a 38-foot, 101⁄2 leap on the first day and then took the Division II 100 hurdles in 15.02 on the second day.

AVIANA GOODE

Bay Shore, senior

100 hurdles

Goode won the Division I title in 14.02 and went on to place third in the Federation race in 14.29. She won at the Suffolk qualifiers in 14.16, improving on her own meet record of 14.29, which she set last year.

HALLE HAZZARD

St. Anthony’s, junior

100 meters

After three years of coming close, Hazzard finally took home a state championship. She won the 100-meter championship in 11.76 over rival Lanae-Tava Thomas of Rush-Henrietta, who had bested her in the indoor 55 meters in March. Hazzard also defeated Thomas in the morning’s preliminary race in 11.73.

LAUREN HARRIS

Sachem East, junior

1-mile walk

With no outdoor state championship walk competition, Harris had an extra week to train for New Balance Outdoor Nationals. It paid off, she won the outdoor national title in 6:52.23, breaking the national record of 7:00.87 in the process.

TARA HERNANDEZ

North Babylon, senior

400-meter hurdles

Hernandez put herself in position to take advantage of a miscue from Paul Robeson’s Alyssa Sandy to surge through the finish in 1:00.91. Hernandez placed first in the Suffolk qualifiers in 1:00.34.

DENISHA WEST

Westbury, senior

Triple jump

West hit her best distance when she needed it the most: leading off her weekend at her final state championship. She hit 401⁄4 with her first jump to take the Division I title and then sealed the Federation title the next day with a 39-31⁄4-inch leap. It was her second championship of the school year after she won the indoor state title in March.

WEST BABYLON

4 x 400-meter relay

Brittany Korsah (junior), Dana Beggins (junior), Nadja Ashley (freshman) and Paige Keefer (junior)

West Babylon weent into the state meet as the No. 1 seed and held up to the expectations, winning in 3:50.06 to close out the event. The team ran 3:34.90 the day before for the Division I title.