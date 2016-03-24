Sam Geiersbach’s 5 goals lead West Babylon past Massapequa

Sam Geiersbach tried left, went right, charged the net and ripped a powerful shot on goal. Seconds later, the West Babylon contingent erupted.

The senior capped a 6-0 second-half run for the Eagles with the go-ahead goal against host Massapequa with 42.1 seconds left in Wednesday’s 11-10 non-league girls lacrosse win.

Geiersbach, who had five goals, scored three times during the run. She was involved from start to finish on offense and defense, sometimes willing the Eagles (1-1) through rough stretches in which the offense couldn’t find its footing.

“She never stops,” coach Colleen Kilgus said. “She keeps going. Could Sammy give more? Sammy can always give more because she’s a great athlete. She did everything I wanted her to do, so I can’t ask for more. But I know she’ll tell you that she could have done more.”

Massapequa’s offense was relentless in the first half of its season opener. Kole Pollock scored eight seconds into the game on a run to the net and would add three goals before the half ended. Allison Stackpole had two goals and an assist to help the Chiefs take a 9-5 lead into the break.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A combination of questionable defense by West Babylon and good goalkeeping by Massapequa’s Sophia Cardello created the deficit, but both became non-issues in the second half.

“She’s a good goalie,” Geiersbach said of Cardello. “But you have to pick her out. You have to pick every goalie out.”

The Eagles overwhelmed the Chiefs’ defense immediately in the second. Emily Heller scored within the first two minutes before Jordan Taylor answered for Massapequa less than a minute later. But that would be the Chiefs’ final goal thanks to great goaltending by Jessica Smith, who made eight saves, and stifling defense from Geiersbach, Krista Agostinello and others.

Trailing 10-6, Geiersbach and the Eagles took flight. She scored off an assist from Heller, then she scored again after a 10-minute lull in the action.

Down two, Geiersbach assisted Kayla Downey and then watched as Kayla Reese, who had just entered the game, sprinted on a fast break after a foul and scored the tying goal with 1:24 remaining. “I came off the bench with fresh, fresh legs,” Reese said. “I just knew I had to go to goal.”

Geiersbach’s game-winner sent West Babylon’s sideline into a frenzy. “She doesn’t stop,” Kilgus said. “She’s a role model to the girls on this team.”