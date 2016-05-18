Sara Polansky’s three-run triple boosts East Meadow to ‘AA’ final

Sara Polansky is a starting catcher and unofficial bat girl.

After every East Meadow at-bat, she runs out to the plate to retrieve her teammate’s bat.

“I do it because I have some magic powers,” the sophomore joked. “It brings us some rallies. Instead of rally hats, rally bats.”

The rally bat that delivered the biggest hit on Wednesday, though, was her own. With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Polansky crushed a go-ahead, three-run triple off the wall, propelling No. 3 East Meadow to a 13-6 win over No. 2 Massapequa to sweep the best-of-three Nassau AA semifinals.

“I knew we had it the whole time,” she said. “We always come back in times of crisis.”

And if she really does have magic powers, they must have rubbed off on Jenna Laird. The eighth grade shortstop went 5-for-5 and scored three runs as East Meadow (17-2) advanced to the county championship series against MacArthur that begins 4:30 p.m. Monday at Mitchell Field.

“I just wanted to make sure that I was always getting on base, and making sure to keep the team up and get a rally started,” Laird said.

Laird, in her first year on varsity, solidified the infield and formed a potent top-of-the-order combination along with leadoff hitter Jessica Marsala. She’s the third Laird sister to pass through the program, following Jamie, who played at Dowling, and Jess, who went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for East Meadow on Wednesday.

“I’m very proud,” Jess Laird said. “I know she’s going to do very good things when she’s older.”

Darby Pandolfo went 2-for-2 with two walks and three RBIs, including a homer in the first to give Massapequa (13-5) a 1-0 lead.

Gianna Azzato (3-for-4) responded with a two-run homer to put East Meadow up, 2-1. Jess Laird’s squeeze bunt scored another run.

Massapequa’s Sydney Tamburello hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the fourth to even the score at 3. Pandolfo’s two-run single and Kelle Lalier’s RBI single gave Massapequa a 6-3 lead.

The Jets then staged a two-out rally, ignited by Crista San Antonio’s two-run single. Christina Loeffler walked with the bases loaded to force in the tying run. That paved the way for Polansky.

“I knew it from the start that we had a shot,” San Antonio said. “The vibe on this team is great. We’re a young team but we just keep hitting.”

Must be those magic powers.