Savannah Guthrie replaces Ann Curry on 'Today'

With little fanfare, NBC appointed Savannah Guthrie on Friday as Matt Lauer's co-host for the "Today" show, one day after ousted Ann Curry's tearful exit.

Guthrie, who wasn't made available for interviews, teamed with Lauer on Friday and told viewers nothing about her promotion. It was announced by a news release a few hours later, the day before a summer holiday week, a time when news releases are usually buried instead of trumpeted.

NBC wanted her in place before "Today" will travel to London for the Olympics. The broadcasts are seen as a good opportunity for "Today" to regain some momentum after its challenge from ABC.

"She has a one-of-a-kind combination of sharp wit and approachability, and our viewers value her journalistic skills and legal background just as much as her humor and charm," said Jim Bell, "Today" show executive producer. -- AP