'Scandal' star Kerry Washington said to be expecting

'Scandal' star said to be pregnant'Scandal" star Kerry Washington and her husband of four months, NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, reportedly are expecting their first child. Us Weekly Wednesday said Washington, 36, is about four months pregnant. This will be her first child. The actress' representative told People magazine, "We do not comment on her personal life." Washington, who hosts "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Asomugha, 32, married without fanfare June 24 in Hailey, Idaho. This is Washington's first marriage.