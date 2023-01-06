Scarcella-Spanton, Pirozzolo sworn in as Staten Island's newest senator, assemblyman

Jan. 5—STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island's newest elected officials, Assemblyman Sam Pirozzolo and Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, were both sworn in Wednesday at their respective ceremonies.

Pirozzolo (R-Mid-Island), now representing the 63rd Assembly district in Albany, beat Democrat Vincent Argenziano in November's general election for the seat that became up for grabs when former Democratic Assemblyman Michael Cusick announced he wouldn't be seeking reelection.

Pirozzolo was sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 3 by Hon. James Walsh in the Legislative Office Building at the State Capital in Albany surrounded by family and friends.

"I am excited, energized, and can't wait to get to work on behalf of the people of our community," Pirozzolo said. "Now, more than ever, New York needs strong fighters in Albany who will stand up for the people of Staten Island and our values."

He said he plans to hit the ground running, pushing for the repeal of "dangerous" bail reform laws, advocating for students and protecting animal rights.

He was appointed by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay to serve on the Aging, Children, and Families; Corporations, Authorities and Commissions; Economic Development; Job Creation, Commerce, and Industry; and Education committees.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Scarcella-Spanton, who beat Republican candidate Joseph Tirone to replace Diane Savino, was sworn in as state senator of the 23rd Senate District — which is a "privilege of a lifetime," she said.

"I am immensely proud to have been sworn in as the 23rd District's next senator. I am ready to deliver on the promises made during my campaign," Scarcella-Spanton said. "My teams and I have hit the ground running to work toward improving public safety, quality of life, and issues of affordability. The road ahead is exciting, and I am honored to join our state's legislature — alongside an entirely female freshman class," she said.

Scarcella-Spanton was appointed Chair of the New York State Senate Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security, and Military Affairs.

She was also appointed to the Civil Service and Pensions; Insurance; Labor; Women's Issues; Disabilities; and Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks, and Recreation committees.

"As state senator, I have the privilege of representing countless veterans and service members in my district, and as the wife of an Afghanistan combat veteran, the issues these communities face are deeply personal to me. As chair, I will fight for the causes, services, and protections that our military families and veterans deserve as hard as they fought to keep up safe," she said.

MORE NY & STATEN ISLAND NEWS:

>> Staten Island Ferry union: New Year's Eve use of smaller, private vessels was 'profoundly unsafe'

>> NYC Mayor Adams lashes out at team de Blasio in 7-minute tirade: 'They left the house in total disarray'

>> These Staten Island teachers have been selected for NY program to inspire students in STEM

>> Video surfaces of Staten Island bus stop melee that led to the suspension of NYPD officer

___

(c)2023 Staten Island Advance, N.Y.

Visit Staten Island Advance, N.Y. at www.silive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.