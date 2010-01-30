Schneider, Fitzpatrick pace Division girls to county bowling title

As dominant as the Division girls bowling team has been and as heavily favored as it was, winning the county title for them could've been thought a formality.

Still, the tears flowed as coach Joanne Byrne phoned former star Dana Nally, a 2009 graduate, to inform her of the accomplishment. And the "1-2-3, Division!" chants were belted as the Blue Dragons toppled 5,260 pins - ahead of Sewanhaka's 5,183 - to earn their second consecutive championship and third in four seasons Saturday at Garden City Lanes. Bethpage took third with 4,892.

"We've become so close this year, that's why it's special for us," said Erica Schneider, who totaled a tournament-best 1,191, edging teammate Michelle Fitzpatrick (1,190). "It feels pretty good."

Sewanhaka rallies

Sewanhaka, which had never come closer than third in its nine-year history, rallied from a 171-pin deficit after Game 3 to claim the boys county crown, finishing with 6,475 pins. East Meadow was second (6,385).

"It's unbelievable," coach Jay Hegi said.

Josh Roca had a 279 and Tommy Genova a 257 in Game 4 as the Indians totaled 1,126 to get back in the mix. They took the lead with 1,073 in Game 5, sparked by Messiah West's 236.

"Winning this now makes it like a package," said Roca, a senior star who's been with the team since seventh grade. His 1,425 pinfall was second most behind East Meadow's Corey Rogan (1,562). "It's my last year, I'm going to states with friends and we did it all with a great coach."