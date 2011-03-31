Scholarships boost water-industry careers

Admit it: when you were in high school or college, you did not think of going into the water business. Even people in the water business admit that.

"It would be the last thing you would think of," said Bill Varley, president of Lynbrook-based Long Island American Water, one of Long Island's largest water suppliers. Don't feel bad. Varley didn't think of it when he was in college either.

But finding good water, getting it to the surface and to peoples' homes has become an increasingly important industry, so much so that the New York chapter of the National Association of Water Companies -- of which Long Island American Water is a member -- is sponsoring scholarships to urge high school students to pursue a career in the water utility industry.

Varley, who is chairman of the New York chapter of the NAWC, said Long Island American Water will offer two $2,500 scholarships to high school students in its service area, which is primarily southwestern Nassau County. For details, go to longislandamwater.com

And since we're on the subject of water, there's one more drop: Dennis Kelleher, senior vice president of Melville-based H2M, has been elected vice president of the American Water Works Association, the nation's largest organization of drinking water supply professionals.

Now you can dry off.