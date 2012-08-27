Seahawks cut down roster, Terrell Owens released

Terrell Owens' NFL return lasted less than three weeks. Owens was released by the Seahawks Sunday, part of the league-mandated roster reductions from 90 to 75 players. The 38-year-old posted a message on his Twitter account that he had been released -- "I'm no longer a Seahawk. I THANK the organization 4 the opportunity, I'm truly blessed beyond belief. My FAITH is intact & will NOT waiver" -- and the Seahawks later made the move official.

"We really liked the group that we assembled,'' Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. "Terrell came in here and busted his tail and he looked really effective right from the start. But as we just took a look at our guys that are coming through the program and growing up with us, we thought that it would be best for us to stay with those guys."

Peyton sharp, Denver falls

Peyton Manning was close to perfect in his final regular-season tuneup, throwing his first two touchdown passes for the host Broncos in a 29-24 loss to the 49ers.

In less than a quarter, Manning completed 10 of 12 passes for 122 yards, including TD tosses of 10 and 5 yards to Eric Decker. -- AP