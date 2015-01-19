Seahawks' Doug Baldwin plays the no-respect card with colorful language

What is a player to do if he has something to say but no one to say it to?

Doug Baldwin figured it out.

As the media stood outside the big steel door that kept them from entering the Seahawks' locker room immediately after Sunday's overtime win over the Packers, Baldwin burst through the opening from the inside and began a profanity-laced tirade against those who may not have always believed in the team.

"How many of you [expletives] doubted us?" the wide receiver asked several times, pointing fingers at the scribes, who instinctively reached for cellphones and recorders rather than cover their delicate ears. "Y'all ready for this [expletive]? This Super Bowl [expletive]?"

Baldwin wasn't speaking about just the events of the day, with the Seahawks overcoming a 19-7 deficit in the final two-plus minutes of regulation before beating the Packers, 28-22, in overtime. He was talking more about the perception that the Seahawks were not going to be able to get this far after starting 3-3 and slipping to 6-4 during the season.

Of course, doubting the Seahawks wasn't exactly what had wound up happening. They were favorites to win the game (the point spread was a touchdown) and they were the top seed in the NFC. They were playing in the most impenetrable fortress in the NFL, CenturyLink Field. But none of that stopped Baldwin from barking the underdog mantra of us against the world.

"It's indicative of our entire season," said Baldwin, who had six catches for 106 yards in the game but also coughed up a special-teams fumble early that helped the Packers build their lead. "You don't have to believe in us because we believe in ourselves. We weren't worried about y'all. We were worried about ourselves. When it was 16-0 at halftime, guess what we said? 'No trip.' "

By that, he apparently meant "don't trip out.'' Or possibly "stay calm.'' The cowed members of the media weren't about to press him on the issue.

Baldwin eventually calmed down somewhat, although he did decide to join Jermaine Kearse's postgame news conference and continued to talk boldly about the unbreakable psyche of his team after returning to his own locker.

But that was later. Before that, he parted ways with the media in the hallway and, despite starting the conversation with some unkind terms, left things on a pleasant note.

"We played Seahawks football," he said. "We have an opportunity to do what we love, and we'll see you all in the Super Bowl."