Seahawks earn chance to make history with Super Bowl repeat

The Seahawks had no sooner won last year's Super Bowl when they already were talking about going back-to-back. Now, 50 weeks later, they are one victory away from accomplishing what had come to be thought of as the impossible in an NFL built on parity and equality.

It was easy to yap about it back then. Now that it's a reality, the words are a little harder to come by.

"I'm clueless right now," safety Earl Thomas said.

Defensive end Michael Bennett wasn't much more coherent about what consecutive championships would mean.

"It'll put us somewhere in the atmosphere where nobody has ever been," he said (apparently forgetting for a moment those who have).

"It's so crazy to be going back like this. Most teams after they win the Super Bowl, they have a bad year, and to lose so many guys like we did and come back and play again, it's just a special feeling."

The last franchise to repeat will, coincidentally, be the team the Seahawks will face in Super Bowl XLIX: the Patriots. They went back-to-back in 2003 and 2004.

"To have a chance to go back to the Super Bowl is extraordinarily fun for us," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "We're going to do everything we can to get it done when the time comes."

Some team wins the Super Bowl every year, but it's been more than a decade since anyone has even gotten this close to repeating.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson said he will approach the game the same way he did last year's matchup with Denver: by trying to go 1-0 and not getting caught up in the history and enormity of the situation.

But a second straight title certainly would change just about everything. It would put Wilson and Carroll and the Seahawks and their defense all at different levels of appreciation. It would include them in special conversations about the Hall of Fame, about all-time greats, about defensive juggernauts. About dynasties.

"If we find a way to be blessed enough to win the next game," cornerback Richard Sherman said, "I think we'll be mentioned where we want to be."