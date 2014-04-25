Sean Cerrone scores winner as Chaminade edges St. Anthony's

It's Thursday and Chaminade had a lacrosse game. In other words, Sean Cerrone scored a game-winning goal.

For the second time in eight days, a shot from Cerrone won it for the Flyers. Cerrone nailed the winner with two seconds left in overtime from 8 yards as host Chaminade edged rival St. Anthony's, 8-7, in the first match between the two CHSAA powerhouses this season.

Owen Rodgers secured a groundball with eight seconds left and fed Cerrone, a senior midfielder who is headed to Villanova, who cashed in on a power dodge.

"We expected a battle and it's a game we're always excited for," said Cerrone, who scored the winner with six seconds left in a win over Iona Prep last week. "We were definitely pumped for the game because we were supposed to play each other two weeks ago but it got canceled because both teams had conflicts."

Cerrone, who had two goals, said he didn't realize time was about to expire in the period until he was smothered by teammates in a dog pile.

"The way it worked out today the ball just ended up in my stick at the right time," he said.

St. Anthony's, behind Joe Licciardi's three goals, rallied from a 5-2 deficit at the half. Eamon Campbell tied the score at 7 with 1:05 left in the fourth quarter for St. Anthony's.

Matt Isnardi made a stop with 2:30 left in overtime to preserve the tie and finished with 12 saves.

"His play has been big for us," Cerrone said.

Chaminade (8-0) and St. Anthony's (6-3) will play again May 8. It's also a Thursday. And Cerrone can't wait.

"They're a very good team and we knew that," Cerrone said. "It's real fun going against them and we're looking forward to it again already."