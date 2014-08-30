Secrets of the NYCB Theater at Westbury

It opened its doors in 1956 as the Westbury Music Fair, housed in a circus tent on the grounds of an abandoned industrial site off Brush Hollow Road.

Ten years later, after finding success, the theater was rebuilt into a permanent indoor structure that stands today as the NYCB Theater at Westbury.

Marketing manager Dan Kellachan, who has worked there for 35 years, has seen it all. He shared with Newsday some little-known tidbits that make up the theater’s rich history.

