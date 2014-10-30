Seeking Holiday Lights entries

It's almost time to bedazzle us with your holiday light display.

If you're decorating the exterior of your home for the holidays, we want to see what you've done. If it's festive enough, it may be featured in LI Life in December along with other displays across Long Island.

Send entries to lilife@newsday.com, and put "Holiday Lights" in the subject line. Or mail submissions to 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747, c/o LI Life editor/Holiday Lights.

We welcome entries of displays that are synchronized to music, so include a viewable link. And if you're also collecting money for a worthy cause, please indicate that in your submission.

For more details about submitting entries, see the guidelines listed below and the entry coupon.