Many listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

LEGAL TUESDAYS: ASK A LAWYER

Meet with a local attorney and get answers to a variety of legal questions as well as general information, presented by the Nassau County Bar Association, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

INTRO TO IPAD

Get a hands-on tutorial of your iPhone or iPad, learn how to get online, important device settings, the latest iOS system, tips, tricks and more, bring your device or just come to listen, Apple ID and password are required. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, North Shore Library, 250 Rte. 25A, Shoreham, free, register at northshorepubliclibrary.org, 631-929-4488.

ONLINE: ALL ABOUT CALCIUM SCORES AND HEART HEALTH

Learn about CT cardiac calcium scores and who may be a candidate for screening, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, register for a link at hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

ONLINE: NUTRITION AND YOUR GUT

Discuss common digestive health complaints and get pragmatic approaches to combating gastric issues you may be experiencing daily, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, register for a link at longbeachlibrary.org, 516-432-7201.

ONLINE: START THE NEW YEARWITH A NEW ATTITUDE

Discuss affirmative thinking, gratitude, forgiveness, prioritizing happiness and positive learning, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Seaford Library, free, register for a link at seafordlibrary.org, 516-221-1334.

ONLINE: GOOGLE DOCS

Learn how to use the Google Docs word processor to create and format documents, learn how to write a letter, create minutes from a meeting and produce a newsletter, presented by SeniorNet, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Cold Spring Harbor Library, free, register for a link at cshlibrary.org, 631-692-6820.

STAYING SAFE: FALL PREVENTION

Discuss strategies for staying safe in your home as well as preventing injuries so you can stay healthy and independent longer, presented by Long Island Community Hospital, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., Sayville, free, register at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

ONLINE: OLD TECH, NEW PURPOSE

Learn some options that could give old technology a new lease on life, 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Elmont Library, free, register for a link at elmontlibrary.org.

ONLINE: LET’S SELL ON ETSY

Learn how to launch your own online store to monetize your crafting or collecting passion, including boosting sales through photo techniques, descriptions and effective marketing strategies, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Mastic Moriches Shirley Library, free, register for a link at communitylibrary.org, 631-399-1511.

TIMELINES IN GENEALOGY

A genealogist shares timelines and how they might help your genealogical research, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., Patchogue, free, register to attend in-person or online at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

STRESS MANAGEMENT FOR CAREGIVERS

A representative from Family Service League discusses stress management for caregivers and services for seniors, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Rd., Mattituck, free, register at mattitucklaurellibrary.org, 631-298-4134.

ONLINE: HAMILTON — THE MANVS. THE MUSICAL

A representative from the Alexander Hamilton Awareness Society examines myths from the musical “Hamilton” and goes beyond the lyrics to share more about this founding father, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, register at longbeachlibrary.org, 516-432-7201.

ONLINE: 10 FOODS FOR IMPROVING

FOCUS, MEMORY AND MOOD

Discover specific foods and lifestyle enhancements that create a healthier brain and reduce your risk of cognitive decline, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, free, register for a link at poblib.org, 516-938-0077.

HOUSING ASSISTANCE FOR HOMELESS VETERANS

Supportive Services for Veteran Families assists veterans and families with case management, advocacy and connecting to benefits and housing assistance, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, North Babylon Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., North Babylon, free, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

ONLINE: RUMRUNNING — TALES FROM LIQUOR ISLAND

Discover some of the stories about rumrunning in Suffolk County, 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, hosted by Sayville Library, free, register for a link at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

ONLINE: THE BEE GEES

Join a presentation about the male pop trio The Bee Gees, 1 p.m. Friday, hosted by Seaford Library, free, register for a link at seafordlibrary.org, 516-221-1334.

CONCERT: MUSIC OF OUR GENERATION

Copperline performs music by The Eagles, Queen, Bonnie Raitt, James Taylor, Carole King, Elton John, Linda Ronstadt and more, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15, Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, 999 Old Country Rd., Plainview, free, poblib.org, 516-938-0077.

Compiled by Gina Tabaruswith LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler