Shane Hubbard's late TD gives Post the win

Jeff Kidd connected with Shane Hubbard for a 23-yard touchdown with 7:52 remaining to lift LIU Post to a 24-21 win over St. Anselm yesterday in the Northeast 10.

With St. Anselm at LIU Post's 18-yard line, Brandon Cheney forced a fumble and Kenny Scotland recovered at the 16 with 5:25 to go. Malik Pierre's 1-yard touchdown run as time expired in the third quarter increased Post's lead to 17-7.

Hubbard had 73 yards and two touchdowns on six catches, including a 15-yard TD for a 10-7 lead with 6:58 left in the third. Kidd completed 26 of 45 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Pierre had 11 carries for 52 yards and Mike Williams had 46 yards on 15 carries for Post (3-0, 2-0).

Elad Covaliu's 67-yard touchdown run with 9:37 remaining gave St. Anselm (1-2, 1-1) a 21-17 lead.

Nassau CC 55, Erie CC 0: Chris Faison ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns as Nassau CC racked up 524 yards of total offense in its 55-0 win over Erie CC. Khaneil Bruce caught two touchdown passes is the third quarter as Nassau increased its lead to 41-0. Quarterback Ben Holmes went 17-for-25 with three touchdowns.