Shelby steps up, leads Greenport to Class D title

The 2010 Greenport Porters are out to prove that the last few years were about more than one player. While they're at it, they're doing a pretty good job showing that this year is, too.

Greenport star Dantre Langhorne, one of the leading scorers on Long Island, got in early foul trouble in yesterday's Suffolk Class D title game at Longwood. No big deal. Sophomore Jalen Shelby stepped up with a career-high 20 points and six three-pointers as the Porters routed Bridgehampton, 58-35, for their sixth straight county title.

"It means a lot," Shelby said. "People thought we would lose this year. It motivated us."

Also hitting double figures for Greenport were Teddy Stevens (11 points) and Tremayne Hansen (10 points). Despite sitting for much of the first half, Langhorne managed nine points.

"It's not a one-man team," Langhorne said. "Instead of saying 'that's your man,' we work together on D."

Shelby, who credited his success to working on outside shots after practice with his father, made his first four attempts from beyond the arc and helped Greenport to a 26-19 halftime lead. Bridgehampton never got closer. The Porters closed out the third quarter on a 16-5 run to pull away for good.

Greenport (14-6) never trailed. Langhorne set the tone with a layup in the opening seconds. Shelby buried his first three a minute later.

Bridgehampton finished at 7-11. In what proved to be their final high school game, seniors Ainsley Wyche (14 points) and Evan Marzan (11 points) totaled 25 of the team's 35 points.

"I think Evan was the player who worked the hardest today," said Wyche, who seemed to have the ball in his hands during every Bridgehampton possession. "But you can't win unless everyone comes to play."

Though his high school career is over, Wyche said he'll still be involved in Bridgehampton basketball.

"All I can do is come back here during the summer and help these guys get ready," he said.

Greenport will now get ready for Wednesday's Suffolk overall tournament game against Class C winner Stony Brook, again at Longwood. The teams split the regular-season series.

"We'll get a chance to beat a team that beat us," Greenport coach Al Edwards said. "They're definitely looking forward to that."

Avenging losses wasn't something Greenport had to do last season. Led by Newsday's Suffolk Player of the Year Ryan Creighton, the Porters made it to the state final four for the third time in four years before falling in the championship game to South Kortright (Section IV). Creighton, who rewrote Long Island's record book, was the face of those teams.

Said Edwards: "They want a chance to make their own identity."

That identity will continue to be forged March 10, when the Porters resume their quest to get back upstate, with a qualifier against the Section IX champion at Center Moriches.

Last year's trip to states seemed predestined. This year, the road could be rockier.

"We're going to have to play harder, obviously, because we don't have Ryan," Shelby said. "We all have to step up."

Still, Greenport is undaunted.

Said Langhorne: "I don't just want to win this one. I want to keep going. I want to win the whole thing."