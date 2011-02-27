Show ravages of alcohol abuse, too

If a Suffolk County legislator wants to put up graphic images of cancer-ridden lungs ["Bid to scare smokers,'' News, Feb. 22], I think the county should also put up graphic images from alcohol abuse.

More teenagers are killed, and kill others, while drinking. Show images of mangled bodies and cars and coffins and liver disease.

More families are ruined because of alcohol abuse than tobacco. The taxes on alcohol should be increased just like cigarettes.

Virginia Santoro, Amityville