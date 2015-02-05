'Sid the Science Kid' comes to Long Island

PBS Kids’ “Sid the Science Kid” is coming to Long Island, hitting the stage at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in “Sid the Science Kid LIVE: Let’s Play” at 2 p.m. Feb. 8.

Preschoolers will see Sid and his friends May, Gabriela and Gerald explore their five senses through games and experiments. Teacher Susie is along as well – and she even reveals a surprise sixth sense.

“Sid the Science Kid” is an educational, animated TV show produced by The Jim Henson Company. Tickets to see the live show are $15, $30 and $50 and are available online at tillescenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. They can also be purchased in person at the Tilles Center box office, 70 Northern Blvd., Brookville, or by phone at 516-299-3100 or 800-745-3000.