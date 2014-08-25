SUFFOLK COUNTY

Signatures gathered for new ballot lines

State Assemb. Al Graf (R-Holbrook) and former Assemb. Dean Murray, who is looking to win back his seat, each filed petitions with nearly 5,000 signatures last week on a Stop Common Core ballot line.

The Democrats’ 3rd State Senate District candidate, Adrienne Esposito, filed petitions for her own independent ballot line, the Women’s Equality Party.

Meanwhile, Republicans' 6th Assembly District candidate Victoria Serpa has filed for an independent ballot line under the name United Communities Party.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Getting the independent lines requires 1,500 signatures in an Assembly race and 3,000 for the State Senate, far more than the 500 signatures needed for a major party line in an Assembly race and 1,000 needed for a State Senate seat. — RICK BRAND



HUNTINGTON STATION

Students flock to 4th IYF World Camp

More than 1,000 high school and college students from all over the world have converged in Huntington Station to take part in the fourth annual IYF World Camp.

The event is being hosted by the Huntington Station-based Mahanaim School, a Christian-based music school. The camp is a Christian-based leadership conference aimed at guiding young people as they transition from collegiate settings to the working world. It’s going on through Aug. 28.

“The main focus is developing the hearts and minds of students,” said spokesman Glen Heil. “We try to create an environment at world camp of open communication where students can ... talk about the thoughts and feelings they are dealing with.”

International Youth Fellowship is a Christian-based global youth organization first established in South Korea and now operating in about 80 countries. Its U.S. headquarters is in Mahanaim.

Students from countries such as the United States, Mexico, China and several African nations will be addressed by guest speakers including Caryl Stern, CEO of UNICEF USA, and participate in educational academies taught by volunteers from 20 professions and companies from across the country; spiritual development and group fellowship sessions; and athletic and team-building activities, such as a 5k run and scavenger hunt.

Two open-to-the-public Cantata performances from the Mahanaim and St. Petersburg (Russia) National Conservatory-based Gracias Choir will be held at Tilles Center for Performing Arts at LIU Post. Tickets are free but registration is required at www.iyfusa.org. — DEBORAH S. MORRIS



NORTHPORT

VA center to host public forum Sept. 17

The VA Medical Center in Northport is hosting a town hall-style meeting next month for veterans, family members and veteran advocates.

Department of Veterans Affairs officials are looking for feedback on operations and recommendations for the agency’s programs.

The meeting takes place Sept. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the medical center’s building 5 auditorium, 79 Middleville Rd.

Medical center officials, veterans and veteran service organization representatives will be there, and congressional members and other community partners are being invited, officials said.

The meeting is intended to provide Long Island veterans a forum and for VA officials to listen to ideas about the agency’s care in Nassau and Suffolk counties, VA officials said. The meeting is one of many being held nationwide.

It is open to the public. For more information, contact the VA Public Affairs office at 631-261-4400, ext. 2991. — DEBORAH S. MORRIS



NORTH HEMPSTEAD

Pollutant disposal program at Tully park

Town of North Hempstead residents who are cleaning out their garages, basements, attics and medicine cabinets can take advantage of the Stop Throwing Out Pollutants program scheduled to take place Sept. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Michael J. Tully Park in New Hyde Park.

“The STOP program protects our environment and prevents dangerous pharmaceuticals from getting into the wrong hands,” said Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “By bringing this service to each community in our town, we can help keep our children and environment safe.”

Residents can dispose of items such as aerosols, household chemicals, pesticides, disinfectants, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, bulbs, thermostats, rechargeable and lithium batteries, televisions, computers and oil-based paints.

During the STOP event, residents can also safely shred and dispose of personal documents and credit cards. Commercial business documents will not be accepted. There is a limit of six boxes or bags of paper per car. Once the documents are shredded, they will be placed in containers and sent directly to pulping mills.

Bosworth said that every 2,000 pounds of paper the town recycles equals one tree being saved.

For more information on the STOP program, please call 311 or email recycle@northhempsteadny.gov. Michael J. Tully Park is at 1801 Evergreen Ave. — LISA IRIZARRY



LINDENHURST

Grant to help update yard’s water drainage

The Town of Babylon has received a $100,000 grant from Suffolk County to help update storm water drainage at its highway yard in Lindenhurst.

The money from the county’s Water Quality Protection and Restoration Program is to be used to help prevent storm water pollution by upgrading the facility, which sits behind Town Hall. The town must match the amount for the full cost of the work, which officials estimate at $200,000.

Tom Stay, the town’s public works commissioner, said the upgrades are needed to meet county guidelines for maintaining runoff from trucks and equipment in order to be “a good neighbor.” The yard, which holds about 200 vehicles, was built in the 1950s.

“Obviously, over time things have changed as far as what they want to see highway yards do, so we’re trying to stay ahead of the curve before we get any kind of violation,” he said.

The yard’s storm drains and grading will be addressed, Stay said, and the town will build bioswales — landscape designs that use plants to absorb contaminants so that only clean water filters into the ground.

According to the town, the upgrades will have “beneficial impacts on the Santapogue Creek Watershed and South Shore Estuary Reserve by reducing pollutants associated with storm water runoff to surface waters.”

Stay said the yard work will begin next year. — DENISE M. BONILLA



BOHEMIA

Firefighter honored at state convention

Thomas Gorman, a member of the Bohemia Fire Department, was honored as 2014 Firefighter of the Year at the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York’s annual convention in Albany on Friday.

“For me to have been chosen for my actions is an overwhelming experience and honor,” he said.

He has received similar firefighter of the year awards from the Southern New York Volunteer Firemen’s Association and the Suffolk County Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

Gorman, who has been a member of the department for 20 years, is being recognized for his actions during an apartment fire on Jan. 11, 2013.

According to a news release from the state firemen’s association, he “fought through heavy smoke and oppressive heat to first locate, then remove a resident from a rear bedroom on the second floor.”

During his time at the department, Gorman has served as president and vice president of Engine Company 1, Fire Prevention Officer and he has chaired several committees.

He is now a member of Engine Company 2, where he has received numerous awards including unit citations, the Hurst Green Cross Award in both 1993 and 2013, and the Long Island Brush Fires award in 1995.

In September, the Suffolk County Fire Academy will present him with a gold Medal of Valor at the Bohemia Fire Department.

More than 27 people drove to the conference in Albany in Gorman’s honor.

In addition, Robert McConville of the Selden Volunteer Fire Deparment was recently chosen as the new FASNY president. He is the third Suffolk County firefighter to become president in its history.

“This is a great day for Suffolk County,” County Executive Steve Bellone said.

— PRISCILA KORB



WESTBURY

Concert to benefit Nassau firefighters

The Nassau County Firefighters Operation Wounded Warrior, celebrating its 10th anniversary, is to benefit for the second year from the Charlie Daniels Band show at the NYCB Theatre in Westbury on Sept. 13.

There will be a preshow party on the Deck at the theater with live music beginning at 5 p.m.

The concert begins at 7 p.m., said Steven Grogan, a spokesman for the group that helps wounded veterans or their families.

For ticket and other information, call firefighter Chris Baktis of the Franklin Square-Munson Fire Department at 516-606-5987. — SID CASSESE

