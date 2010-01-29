Singer Etta James hospitalized with infection

(AP) — Etta James' son says the 72-year-old R&B singer is hospitalized in Southern California with a serious infection but he expects her to be released soon.

Donto James says his mother has been at Riverside Community Hospital for about a week and is recovering from sepsis caused by a urinary tract infection.

He says James, who lives in Woodcrest, entered a treatment program about a month ago to shake a dependency on painkillers and over-the-counter medicine. She was transferred to another facility and then the hospital when her physical condition worsened.

James, who sang everything from blues to jazz, is best known for the hit "At Last."

