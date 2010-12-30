Single friend of couples feels left out

DEAR AMY: I have two sets of married friends I've been close to for more than 20 years. We live in the same neighborhood and we all travel together and spend vacations together. I got divorced five years ago and am now single. These two couples do a lot of things together without me, which is fine. However, lately it seems I get left out of celebrations when I used to be included. Recently, the four of them went with another couple to the mountains to celebrate one of their birthdays. I was not invited. I tell myself that we all don't have to be together all the time, but I can't help but be hurt when I get left out. Am I being overly sensitive?Left Out Friend

DEAR LEFT OUT: Do you host events, invite your friends to your home and remember their special occasions? Take more initiative. Tell them, "I know we don't have to be joined at the hip for every occasion, but I miss being with you and want to make sure you're not excluding me because of anything I've done."

DEAR AMY: I'm a 15-year-old girl, and I have an excellent boy friend (not a boyfriend, but a friend who is a boy). He is 17 and wants to take me skiing. We have been friends for a very long time, and I know him well. However, I am nervous that when I propose this short trip to my parents, they will be afraid that I will be attacked if I go with him alone. (We would be alone on this trip.) Even though my parents don't know him, I trust him completely. If he tried something, I am a black belt in tae kwon do and would be able to defend myself. I really want to go, but my parents most likely won't consent. How can I prove to them that I am responsible?

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stressed for Trust

DEAR STRESSED: You're kidding yourself if you think a black belt will protect you in a vulnerable situation.