Sisters have babies at Oceanside hospital on same day

Christina Santos-Santiago said she and older sister Michelle Clarke have always done everything together.

“It doesn’t have to be anything big,” Santos-Santiago said.

Friday they did something kind of big together.

They gave birth.

The sisters delivered children via cesarian section at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside. Santos-Santiago, 27, delivered Nicolas at 11:40 a.m., and Clarke, 29, gave birth to Savannah at 1:29 p.m.

Since the sisters’ due dates aligned and they knew they would be delivering via C-section, they decided to have their special day together. Clarke said they approached their physician, Dr. Ira Bachman, about the idea, and he was all in.

Both sisters are already moms. Santos-Santiago, of Far Rockaway, has sons Jovanni, who turns 4 on Monday, and Dylan, 2. Clarke, of Fresh Meadows, has a 5-year-old son, Jacob.

But Clarke said that spending time together before her sister went in to have baby No. 1 of the day was still important.

“She was about to go through the same thing,” Clarke said. “That made me feel more at ease.”

The hospital put Santos-Santiago and Clarke in maternity ward rooms next to each other, making life easier for their mom and husbands. While the new mothers were a little immobile Friday post-delivery, they managed to maintain their inseparable bond.

“We were FaceTime-ing,” said Clarke, who added that Santos-Santiago could hear her new niece from close by and messaged: “Why is Savannah crying?”